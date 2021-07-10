Inside the pages of today's Cadillac News is a brown paper bag, part of the 32nd Annual Brown Bag Campaign sponsored by Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan.
By mailing a donation inside that little brown bag, you can change the life of a foster child, who often leaves home with just a few personal items. Since its' inception, the campaign has raised more than $550,000 to help foster parents provide children with extras like school supplies, transportation, lessons and summer camps. The campaign is also a reminder that children entering foster care need adoptive parents to help care for them.
Meet Kelli Kline, a career woman who wanted to make a difference and volunteered to become a licensed foster parent.
Career woman and foster care provider adopts second child
Kelli Kline, the National Sales Assistant for 9&10 News, started working from home during the first COVID shut down. Although called back last July, she returned home in the fall where she is still working. And where she has another demanding job as a single mom to two adopted children.
When asked to describe them, Kline's face became animated with joy.
"My son is 6 years old, he's so sweet," she said. "He loves to be outside or reading books, playing Legos and watching TV. He's a great kid and he's learning how to ride his bike. My 2-year-old daughter is adorable and super cute. She adores her brother."
Kline officially adopted her foster daughter on July 1, a child she was assigned to pick up at the hospital after her birth.
"I worked for many years at Eagle Village with teens and my goal in fostering was to create a safe and stable environment for kids from birth to 3 years old. Those are really the critical developmental years," she said. "I felt that if kids could have that safe environment during those years it would create a foundation for them."
Kline's initial goal wasn't to adopt children but to offer a safe start and reunification with the family.
"The two children I have now were placed with me directly from the hospital and it wasn't safe for them to reunite with their family," she said.
In addition to adopting two children, she continues to provide foster care and has provided temporary homes for six other children.
"All of my placements have been a positive experience," she said. "They have unified with the parent and it was successful and they are still with that parent or family member."
It might all sound overwhelming, but for Kline, the rewards are worth the sacrifices.
"I love being a mom," she said. "This weekend I watched my kids at the lake throwing rocks into the water and finding beach glass. It was so sweet to see each of their personalities. My son is so thoughtful; he found a feather on the beach and he remembered that a friend needed one for her art project so he saved it and took it to her. My daughter is outgoing and says "hi" to everyone she sees. They are amazing kids and I'm lucky to have them."
How you can help
"The agency needs families," Kline said. "But there are so many ways people can be involved if they don't want to become foster parents. There are other things you can do."
During the pandemic, a volunteer dropped off a meal at the house for them.
"This helped us tremendously," she said, adding that people are needed to supervise visits with families or to transport children, which has also helped Kline during working hours.
To learn more visit: www.cfsnwmi.org/current-volunteer-opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.