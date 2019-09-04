CADILLAC — We are getting older as a country, state and in our counties.
Earlier this summer, the U.S. Census Bureau reported the median age within the United States increased to 38.2 years in 2018, up from 37.2 years in 2010. The pace of this aging, however, is different across race and ethnicity groups, according to recently released 2018 Population Estimates by demographic characteristics for the nation, states and counties by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Locally, the data showed aging increases across the board albeit at different levels. With that in mind, a class that is offered periodically throughout the year and the region is about to start again. Its purpose is to help those who are taking on the role of caregiver of a person with dementia.
Wexford County Council on Aging In-Home Service Supervisor Julie Greiner is the instructor at the upcoming session of the Creating Confident Caregivers class that is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 and continue through Oct. 11. While Greiner is the instructor it is a program through the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan and is also funded through the AAA of Northwest Michigan and the Michigan Aging and Adult Services Agency.
The class is open to any caregiver of a family member or person still living at their home and diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, memory loss or any other form of dementia. It is based on the “Savvy Caregiver‘ program and offers information and skill-building activities to increase participants’ effectiveness as caregivers.
“First and foremost we teach about dementia and memory loss. Many people don’t realize that when their (family member or friend) have memory loss that it is dementia,‘ Greiner said. “We will talk about what is it, how memory loss affects your person, day-to-day process and who can help them through the disease process.‘
She said while the class is about dementia, part of the two-hour weekly class will also talk about the caregiver. In particular, she said it will focus on self-care for them as well as how to avoid burnout. Ultimately the goal is to make sure the caregiver can be self-sufficient by giving them the tools they need to find resources and help if they need it.
Greiner said the class will help caregivers but it is not going to solve all the problems people have when it comes to the person with dementia.
On average, a caregiver will be with the person they are helping for four to six hours a day which includes not only spending time with them but also doing finances, homemaking, taking them to appointments and more. Greiner said that will likely continue for four to five years on average but it could be for longer or less time.
All cases are individual and there is no set process or procedure and it is that time commitment that leads to caregiver burnout.
“We talk about the toll all the burdens take on a person and the emotions that come along with that. We teach (caregivers) to forgive themselves and let the emotions go or to put a plan in place to deal with them,‘ she said.
The class is not just for caregivers of people with late-stage dementia but for all stages. Even if a person only has minor memory loss, their caregiver can take the class. Greiner said it is important to get a handle on things early and the early stages can be the most frustrating time for the person with dementia.
If you are unsure if you should take the class, Greiner said to call the Wexford County COA at (231) 775-0133, the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan at (800) 442-1713 or visit aaanm.org/caregiver-workshops. If you want to register, call the Area Agency on Aging.
