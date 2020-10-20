Carey stepping down as indigent defense office head

For roughly two years, the Wexford-Missaukee Public Defenders Office has been up and running, and Johanna Carey has been there as its chief public defender.
On Friday, Carey officially made it known she would be stepping down from the position and returning to the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office to become its chief assistant prosecutor. Although her time within the public defenders office was short, Carey said she is proud of her time there.
"I'm really proud of the office and what we started here, but I look forward to the new opportunity to be the chief assistant prosecutor," Carey said. "I have enjoyed my time here. It is a great office. We have improved the system, and I hope it continues."
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said Carey's last day as the chief public defender is Nov. 13. She also said she official received Carey's resignation letter on Oct. 16. The position was posted, and applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to Koch.
Although the county wants to have someone in the position as soon as possible, Koch also said she wants to make sure they get a quality candidate.
"We want to get someone in as soon as possible, but we also want the best candidate. It is an important position, and we need to be thoughtful about who will take the spot," Koch said.
In October 2017, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners established the Indigent Defender Office within the county, which is a partnership with Missaukee County. Every trial court funding unit in Michigan was required to submit a plan for compliance with the first four standards, along with a cost analysis, to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission no later than November 2017.
Those first four standards cover training and education of counsel, the initial client interview, the use of investigation and experts, and counsel at first appearance and other critical stages. The Indigent Defense Commission was created as a result of efforts to improve legal representation for low-income criminal defendants.
The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission has already proposed a second set of four standards. Those new standards, however, will not be implemented until 2021.
