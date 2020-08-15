CADILLAC — Excited questions echoed through the vacant rooms and hallways of the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center Tuesday ... questions such as "is that a moose," to which someone replied, "no, that's an elk."
The questions were posed by 9-year-old Mason Chase to his grandfather, Richard Paiz, who were on their way home to the Shelbyville area from a trip to Traverse City when they stopped at the center to use the bathroom and check out the displays.
They were the only two visitors in the building at the time, but by the time they left, they were quite happy with their decision to stop.
The Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center is home to an impressive exhibit hall displaying a variety of Michigan animals and historical objects related to hunting and fishing.
Of particular interest to Mason was a display of bald eagle eggs, claw impressions and a skull. Richard said he liked the hunting- and fishing-related patches on display at the center; he said they reminded him of his childhood.
On many of the displays, visitors can push a button to hear the call of the elk or other species featured. Other exhibits outline the progression from the first hunters to the present day. A conservation time line reveals the rise of sportsmen and sportswomen and their contributions to more than 150 years of Michigan history.
"The respectful and harmonious relationship between Native Americans and nature are illustrated with a full-size black bear," reads a description of one of the displays on the DNR's website. "An audio message interprets the scene as the viewer approaches the case. Authentic replica leather clothing, bows, arrows, and quivers adorn the figure and can be seen in other display cases."
Center employee Chuck Fales said while most of the programming this summer at the center had to be cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they currently are open every day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to visitors who want to check out the displays. He said they'll be keeping this schedule until at least the end of September.
In addition, Fales said there are a couple events that are still happening this summer in the outside pavilion area, including a "hunt whitetail naturally" clinic on Aug. 22 and "wild mushroom" clinic on Sept. 27.
Fales said since they haven't been receiving very many visitors lately, there are no restrictions on where people can go within the center's exhibit halls but people are expected to follow certain precautions.
They include wearing face masks, staying at least 6 feet from people who aren’t from your household, and bringing hand sanitizer to use after touching shared surfaces.
In addition to the displays, the center also features a 2.5-mile Heritage Nature Trail leading through the woodland and Heritage Marsh.
According to the DNR's website, the nature trail is a study area that supports a variety of plants and wildlife. The trail, mostly a woodchip path with bridges and boardwalks, provides an easy hike around the wetland areas.
The trail has interpretive panels along the route that offer interesting facts about the plants, animals and other natural features. An elevated observation platform overlooks the entire wetland area. A small fishing pier and a barrier-free observation platform also improve the visual and physical access to the marsh.
For more information on programming this summer, or for general information about the center, call (231) 779-1321, or go to https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79133_79207_81373---,00.html.
