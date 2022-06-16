CADILLAC — Two members of the Cadillac City Council were recognized Wednesday by the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce for their various acts of service to the community.
During the chamber’s annual awards banquet, Carla Filkins was presented with the Outstanding Citizen Award and Tiyi Schippers with the Spirit of the Community Award.
Carla Filkins
Filkins was nominated for the Outstanding Citizen award by Nancy Foster, who began her nomination letter by stating that Filkins has been a great representative of the city of Cadillac in her duties as mayor and in her role at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, where she serves as Regional Director for South Region Logistics and Supply Chain for Munson Hospital.
“She is the first female mayor in the city’s history and has been an outstanding professional during her tenure as mayor since being elected in 2013,” Foster wrote. “As a trustee of the Michigan Municipal League, she has advocated for change to improve our city. She has refused to engage in negative politics and has earned the respect and endorsements from many community leaders while seeking re-election as mayor.”
Foster lists a number of community service projects that Filkins has been a part of, including Hospital Follies, Cadillac Arts Council, First Night Cadillac, Cadillac Women’s Giving Circle, Cadillac Rotary, Oasis Family Resource Center, Habitat for Humanity and Eagle Village.
“She has volunteered to read to children anytime she has the opportunity,” Foster added. “As mayor of Cadillac, Carla has been a strong advocate for economic growth and has made decisions based on what is best for the city. ... Under her leadership there have been new initiatives realized such as the Cadillac Lofts housing development.”
While Foster nominated Filkins, former Wexford County Sheriff Gary Finstrom introduced her during the banquet.
Finstrom said he first met Filkins about 25 years ago when his wife, Gayla, brought her home and told him about her desire to be a part of a Mercy Hospital fundraising event. The only catch was that she needed a babysitter, and that ended up being him much of the time.
That isn’t the only memorable moment in the last 25 years; Finstrom recalls an instance when he must have said something objectionable to Filkins, at which point she “reached across the counter top and slapped me.” Finstrom joked that Filkins remains “the only person that has slapped me that didn’t go to jail.”
All levity aside, Finstrom said Filkins became a part of his family, and he even gave her away at her wedding.
“She’s the closest thing to a daughter I’ve ever had,” Finstrom said.
Upon receiving her award, Filkins said it has been an honor to interact with so many leaders and mentors in the Cadillac community.
“We will continue moving Cadillac forward in a very positive direction,” Filkins said.
Tiyi Schippers
Nominating Schippers for the Spirit of the Community award was Amanda Siggins, who said that she has been a “pillar of the community her whole life.”
“She lives in Cadillac with her husband David,” Siggins said. “They are both retired teachers and she recently went back to helping out training teachers during this shortage in the school system. She never stops serving the communities that she lives and works in.”
Siggins added that Schippers is a musician who has helped to raise money for organizations through volunteering and music. She also heads up Cadillac’s Earth Day celebration, serves on the board of Oasis Family Resource Center and multiple voter protection events. Siggins also mentioned Schippers’ work on council, where she has been instrumental in a number of community projects, including the new Trail Town designation and White Pine Trail project.
“There are so many things that Tiyi has accomplished in her long career, activism experience, and community partner that it’s hard to only choose a few,” Siggins said. “She is an all-around great human who is compassionate, humble and incredibly wise. The fact that she is willing to share that with our area is a blessing to us all.”
Siggins ended her introduction of Schippers by describing her as a “voice for those who can’t speak for themselves. ... She’s a mentor, a mother and a friend.”
Schippers said she was truly surprised about receiving the award, calling it the “honor of a lifetime.”
