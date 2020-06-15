CADILLAC — To say the last three months have been difficult would be the understatement of the century thus far.
A global pandemic, civil unrest, and riots across the county would be huge events for a couple of years, but both have happened in a matter of six months. Restrictions related to the pandemic, however, are starting to loosen.
Starting on June 10, Regions 6 and 8 — which include much of Northern Michigan and all of the Upper Peninsula — advanced to Phase 5 of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan. Phase 5 allows the reopening of salons, movie theaters, and gyms, subject to safety protocols and procedures designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
On June 15, personal services including hair, massages, and nails will reopen statewide. Though the remaining regions, 1 through 5 and 7, will remain in Phase 4 under the June 5 executive orders, the governor has said she expects the entire state will advance to Phase 5 in the coming weeks. Since they are in the Grand Rapids Region, Osceola and Lake counties will remain in Phase 4 for the time being.
With things starting to open up, Tim Jacobs thinks what people need right now is a little fun.
Jacobs is the owner and operator of Native Amusements and beginning June 18 rides, games and fair food vendors will be set up at the Wexford County Fairgrounds. With the Northern District Fair is still hoping to happen in August and Native Amusements set to provide rides for that as well, Jacobs said this will be a teaser for what’s to come later this summer.
“We are trying to get people back to normalcy. We will be there (June 18) through (June) 28. So starting Father’s Day weekend,‘ he said. “People need to get out. Everyone wants to get out.‘
Jacobs said his company is following all the recommendations of the Michigan Festival Association and recommendations for sanitation.
That includes two employees who will be in charge of sanitizing the rides throughout the day as well as sanitation stations throughout the midway and at the entrance of each ride, according to Jacobs. He also said the rides, games, and food vendors will be spaced out so there is never a large group of people in the same area.
As for what will be at the event, Jacobs said 10 rides, 10 to 12 games, and four food vendors are expected to make the trip north. He also said when the company returns for the fair in August there will be more rides, more games, and more food vendors. The rides coming in June will include a Ferris wheel, a tilt-a-whirl, merry-go-round, and a big slide, according to Jacobs.
While Jacobs is trying to help people have a good time, he also said this is his livelihood and he needs to get things going as he has already missed out on two months of business.
Northern District Fair Association President Ted Meyer said the fairgrounds are being leased to Native Amusements from June 18-28 for a percentage of the profits, but had no other details about the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.