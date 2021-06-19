MARION — Putting together a amusement park ride takes a lot of time and a lot of manual labor.
At a time when it’s exceedingly difficult to find people to work manual labor jobs — or almost any job, for that matter — carnival companies like Native Amusements are having to make do with a fraction of the workforce that it normally takes to do the job.
Native Amusements is providing the midway attractions for the Marion Fair this year after the company that had been providing the fair’s rides — Standish-based Schmidt Amusements — closed down at the beginning of 2021 amid challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Native Amusements owner Tim “Chief‘ Jacobs said it generally takes at least 15 people an entire day to put together the 14-16 rides they operate.
On Tuesday, the day before the midway at the Marion Fair was set to open, Jacobs said while they were confident they’d be done on time, everyone on the crew was exhausted.
“We have six people right now and we’re struggling to put just 10 rides together,‘ Jacobs said. “We’re leaving at 11 p.m. and coming back at 7 a.m. to finish. I don’t know how we’re doing it but we’re going to make it.‘
Jacobs said a number of full-time employees left last year when festivals were cancelled due to the pandemic and they haven’t come back. He said they’ve had to rely on local residents in the areas where they travel to help them set up rides; unfortunately, the handful of residents that do show up for some extra cash often leave after just a few hours of work.
“It’s a labor intensive job,‘ Jacobs said. “Nobody wants to work right now. They’ll come for half the day then make some excuse and leave. Finding help is the biggest problem for us. It’s a terrible situation.‘
Jacobs said the employees that have stuck around through thick and thin are those who have a passion for the work.
“They love the carnival atmosphere,‘ Jacobs said. “They’re devoted people because they love this business. Tomorrow (Wednesday), when you see all the kids here with smiling faces, that’s what it’s all about.‘
The Marion Fair concludes on Saturday with a figure eight demolition derby. After the Marion Fair, Native Amusements will be packing up and heading to the East Jordan Freedom Festival from June 23 to June 27.
