Caro man charged with police ARO, drunken driving

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Caro man faced multiple charges including a felony charge of assault, resist or obstruct after his arraignment Thursday in 84th District Court.
Frankie William Periso was charges with police officer assault, resist or obstruct, operating while intoxicated second offense and failure to stop at the scene of a property damage crash for his connection with an incident on Oct. 15 in Cadillac. If convicted, Periso faces up to two years in prison and/or fines as high as $2,000 for the felony charge.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Periso is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $15,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.
