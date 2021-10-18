LAKE CITY — After 12 years of service, Lansing native and former teacher Carolyn Redman is retiring from the Lake City Council.
“I have been on the city council now 12 years,” Redman said. “I think it’s time for somebody else to step up and do their part, and I’m sure they will.”
With her father as the state superintendent of schools, Redman said politics have always been a part of her life growing up in Lansing. She recalled taking friends to the capital and exploring the building while her father worked during the night.
“I grew up with the capital as my playground,” Redman said. “I’d take a friend back if (my) dad had to go to work at night. We had fun trying all the senators’ and representatives’ chairs and riding the elevator.”
After graduating high school, Redman attended Central Michigan University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in teaching. After spending two years in Pontiac, she made her way up to Lake City, where she would spend the next 31 years teaching students.
When she first arrived in the area, Redman said she became the high school librarian and started the elementary school library. After leaving that position, she spent the rest of her career as a first-grade teacher. Through the course of her career, Redman said she taught many people still active in the community today, including Lake City Schools Superintendent Timothy Hejnal and Lake City Mayor Brad Seger.
“She is the most forgiving, gentle lady I’ve ever met in my life,” Seger said. “Every one of her decisions were the right decisions. Brilliant, wonderful woman, and I’ll miss her very much.”
When a spot on the council opened up, Redman said it seemed natural for her to get involved, as her father did when she was a child.
“I grew up in politics,” Redman said. “And it just seemed like it was the natural thing for me to do and to become involved.”
During her time on the council, Redman said she enjoyed getting to know her fellow council members and residents who came out to meetings over the years. One of those council members, Kathy Ostrander, said she enjoyed the time she and Redman spent on the council together.
“I always sit right across from her, and sometimes when things have come up, she always had this little twinkle in her eye,” Ostrander said. “I’ve always really appreciated her wisdom because she knows so much about this town.”
Though Monday night was supposed to be her last meeting (the meeting was canceled because several members were absent), it appears she will make her last appearance on the council Monday. Despite all this, Redman said she will still be keeping an eye on things after her retirement.
“I will always be interested in what’s going on in town,” Redman said.
