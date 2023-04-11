Carpool lot construction starts April 17 in Wexford Co.

CADILLAC — A nearly half-million dollar investment is about to occur to help those who carpool in and around Wexford County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be spending $493,000 to build a carpool lot in the southeast quadrant of the U.S. 131, M-115 and M-55 interchange in Wexford County. The project also includes removing the existing carpool lot in the northwest quadrant of the interchange.
The project is anticipated to start on Monday, April 17, and is expected to be completed by sometime in Late May. While the construction is occurring, MDOT said drivers should expect shoulder closures and the current lot will remain open until the new one is completed.
The project will provide a safe and convenient parking lot for commuters and based on economic modeling the investment is expected to, directly and indirectly, support six jobs, according to MDOT.
