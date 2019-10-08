Carroll to be new MSP 7th District public service officer

GAYLORD — The Michigan State Police announced Friday who would be the new public service officer for its Seventh District which encompasses the Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Houghton Lake posts.
Lt. Derrick Carroll began his new duty as Seventh District Public Information Officer on Sunday. Carroll attended high school in Pinckneyville, Illinois and following graduation joined the United States Coast Guard where he served for 10 years. He was hired by the MSP in 1996 and has served at Alpena Post, Detroit Post, and the MSP Gaming Section.
In 2000, he was selected for a position in the newly formed Computer Crimes Unit. He also spent a brief time on the Tobacco Tax Enforcement Team in Livonia before transferring to the Rockford Post as a uniform sergeant in 2004. In 2011 he transferred to the Petoskey Post, but later that year he transferred to the Gaylord Post during the MSP’s consolidation.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2012 as the assistant post commander at the Gaylord Post.
