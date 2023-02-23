CADILLAC — With the regular location under construction, Cadillac High School had to find a new spot to host its graduation ceremony.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is hosting the ceremony for the Class of 2023 at the CASA Soccer Fields. The date of graduation is Sunday, June 4, and the ceremony starts at 2 p.m.
Brown said the CASA site was picked because it can accommodate the most amount of people and there is sufficient parking and options for shuttles. It also allows for use of a sound system, which is needed.
“We can best replicate our traditional ceremony,” she said.
