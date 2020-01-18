Case evaluation results in $90K payment in John Doe case

CADILLAC — A $90,000 payment was made in December to the plaintiff in a lawsuit regarding an allegation of racial discrimination by a Cadillac City Police Department officer.
The lawsuit claims that John Doe — an African American minor who has not been identified by the court — was “lawfully riding his bicycle home from the store on the (White Pine Trail) in Cadillac" on Aug. 15, 2015, when Cadillac officer Thomas Wade drove onto the trail in his cruiser and followed closely behind him, eventually forcing him off the trail.
The lawsuit claims the then 14-year-old boy suffered from several physical and psychological symptoms as a result of the incident, including sleeplessness, severe anxiety, fright, mortification, embarrassment, humiliation, shaking hands, nausea, headaches, crying spells, cold sweats, loss of appetite, depression, isolation from fear for safety and difficulty coping in social situations. It also states the boy has subsequently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident.
On Dec. 3, a stipulation order of dismissal with prejudice was filed with 28th Circuit Court, which was the result of both sides accepting the case evaluation that occurred in late September, according to Cadillac legal counsel Mike Homier.
He said the case evaluation is a form of alternative dispute resolution and is required in these types of lawsuits unless it is deemed not suitable. Homier said a lawsuit involving injunctive relief would be an example of one such case. Injunctive relief is a court order for the defendant to stop a specified act or behavior.
When, however, there is a case seeking monetary damages it goes to a case evaluation panel.
"It is a panel of three judges and they look at (the case) and issue an award, which is just to say they are looking to resolve it," Homier said. "If either side rejects (the case evaluation) then it would continue. If one accepts it and one rejects it then it would continue. If both accept it, then the case is finished."
He also said the initial claim by the plaintiffs was far higher than the $90,000 issued as a result of the case evaluation. As a result, Homier said the insurance company directed the city to accept the evaluation so they didn't get hit with sanctions such as attorney fees and costs.
"I wasn't sure the other party would accept it, but they did. The insurance company wrote a check and the case was dismissed," Homier said.
The case was officially dismissed on Dec. 19, court documents indicate.
He also said because both sides accepted the case evaluation there was no finding of liability, which means neither the city or Wade were found to be at fault. In the end, Homier said this becomes a business decision for the insurance company and the city continues to dispute the allegations.
The Cadillac News attempted to contact Blake K. Ringsmuth, with Ringsmuth Wuori PLLC, but he did not respond. Ringsmuth was representing John Doe in the lawsuit.
According to a previous response to the lawsuit from the city, Wade and another officer were searching the area for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported to be missing. They later found the man on the trail.
The five counts originally alleged in the lawsuit were assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, violation of the Elliot-Larson Civil Rights Act, and ELCRA retaliation.
Ringsmuth previously argued that while on the trail, Wade harassed John Doe based on his race.
The ELCRA retaliation count alleged that then-police chief Todd Golnick made statements that could be interpreted as threats against John Doe’s mother.
In February 2019, Wexford County Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman dismissed the race-related charges, stating that not enough evidence was presented to show a connection between racist motives and Wade’s actions on the trail.
On Oct. 1, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the plaintiffs representing John Doe, who filed the lawsuit against Wade in 2018.
In its ruling, the appeals court disagreed with Fagerman: “Considering defendants’ motion on the pleadings alone and taking plaintiff’s allegations as true ... we find that plaintiff’s complaint contains sufficient allegations to support this claim," the court order stated. “...allegation of discrimination based on race satisfied the first element of a claim of discrimination as to public accommodation."
