CADILLAC — Every year the Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra kicks off the holiday season for the local arts community, but this year the concert also will kick off a golden year for the group.
Past CASO President Liz MacCord said the symphony traditionally holds this concert but Sunday’s performance will take on special significance. This significance is due to this year marking the 50th anniversary of the symphony orchestra.
“When the symphony started, we had 16 members and four were from one family. When they were gone, a quarter of the symphony was gone,” she said with a laugh. “We are up to 35 to 37 members. They are all volunteers, professionals, doctors, teachers, attorneys and people who want to play music.”
She also said the late Dr. Ed Stehouwer was instrumental in getting the symphony started. He contended that the Cadillac area needed a symphony and he helped to get it started. To have CASO last 50 years is a bonus and speaks to the diversity of the Cadillac area.
“Cadillac is so diverse. We (CASO) had a sell-out concert the same weekend the WWE was at the civic arena. It shows there is room for this,” she said. “It adds style and is a draw for young professionals. It adds some culture.”
While the upcoming concert on Sunday will be two different concerts. The first half will include classic pieces from Franz Peter Schubert and Mozart, while the second half will comprise of holiday favorites. The audience also will have the opportunity to determine the encore through donations.
A special donation opportunity will allow attendees to select the final number of the concert. The donations will be an audience member’s “vote” for “Hallelujah Chorus” or “Sleigh Ride” as the final number.
As for the remainder of the upcoming year, MacCord said there will be a few special surprises.
CASO’s next concert after Sunday isn’t until May, but she said the symphony’s first conductor, William R. Hayes, will be coming back and grabbing the baton to conduct several pieces.
“It is a treat because he is so accomplished and it will be nice to see him. It will be nice for the symphony to be under his baton. He lives in Ypsilanti,” she said. “He probably was the conductor for half of the symphony’s years.”
MacCord said William Donahue was the second conductor and current Mike Filkins is conducting and has been for 14 years.
The concert starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Cadillac Community Auditorium, 400 Linden St. Tickets are $15 a person and are available for purchase at Brinks Custom Framing and Horizon Books. Students, with ID, and those 12 and under are free.
After the concert, there will be an afterglow in the lobby with cookies. Anyone interested in joining the symphony or learning more about it can call MacCord at (231) 824-3026 or by emailing lizjgabel@gmail.com. People also may check out CASO on Facebook or its website, cadillacsymphony.org.
