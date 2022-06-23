The August Primary is a little more than a month away and there will be a lot for local voters to decide when they head out to vote on Aug. 2.
There will be many local elections to decide, including party nominations for county commissioners, road commissioners and precinct delegates. There also will be many proposals for people to renew or approve.
Then there are the state house and senate nominations and congressional nominations. What it means is August’s ballot will be full of things that will have a direct impact on Cadillac area residents.
County Commissioners
Six of the seven county commissioners, Lan Bridson, Frank Vanderwal, Roger Ouwinga, Dean Smallega, Star Hughston and Gary Gladu Jr. are running unopposed as Republicans during the upcoming primary. No candidate will be listed for the District No. 3 Commissioner’s seat, but incumbent Pam Niebrzydowski has filed to run as a non-partisan candidate, which allowed for her name to be put on the ballot in November.
Caldwell Township
Brad Birgy is running for a township trustee seat as a Republican to fill a partial term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024.
Forest Township
Duane Baldwin is running for a township trustee seat as a Republican to fill a partial term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024.
Norwich Township
Lois Whipple is running for the clerk’s seat as a Republican to fill a partial term that expires on Nov. 20, 2024. No candidates will be on the ballot to fill a partial term as the township treasurer.
Road Commission
Both George Davis and Tim Smith are seeking the Republican nomination for the six-year term on the Missaukee County Road Commission Board.
Precinct Delegates
Those who have filed to run as precinct delegates as Democrats include Leif Davis-Williams and George Davis-Williams running for two seats in Aetna Township; Brad Hale, Mary Hale and Robert Treiber are seeking to fill two openings in Butterfield Township; Angela Cook-Hoekwater in Clam Union Township; Carol Frey in Enterprise Township; Peter Bloomster, Joel Grumm, Penny Lowes, Dean McMinn and Walter Whitmer are seeking to fill 10 positions in Lake Township; Helen Keeler in Lake City; Susan Lehr in Norwich Township; Raymond Rising in Pioneer Township; James Prehn in Reeder Township; Lindsey Westdorp in Richland Township; David Quilliam in Riverside Township; and Margaret Haywood in West Branch Township.
Those who have filed to run as precinct delegates as Republicans include Kevin Lauterwasser and Kimberly Lauterwasser in Enterprise Township; Bruce Rendon and Daire Rendon in Lake Township; and Tammy Blaszak in Lake City.
County Commissioners
Three people are seeking their party’s nomination for Osceola County District 1 commissioner’s seat, while two people are squaring off for their party’s nomination to fill the District 5 seat.
Republicans Jill Halladay, Gregory Gydesen and Joshua Brock all are seeking the District 1 seat, while James Custer and Roger Elkins are seeking the nomination for the District 5 seat. Running unopposed for the District 2, District 3, District 4, District 6 and District 7 nominations as Republicans are Mark Gregory, David Turner, Tim Michell, Scott Stieg and Sally Momany, respectively.
Road Commission
Three people are running for their party’s nomination for two seats on the Osceola County Road Commission Board for a term ending in December 2028. This includes Republicans Alan Gingrich, Jim Wanstead and Alan Johnson.
Precinct Delegates
Those who have filed to run as precinct delegates as Democrats include Harvey Miller in Burdell Township.
Those who have filed to run as precinct delegates as Republicans include Curtis Vanderhoof in Burdell Township; Brenda Bowman and Kimberly Cool in Cedar Township; Karen Bluhm in Hersey Township; Lynn Rice, Paul Siewinski and Doug Sowkin in Highland Township; Shirley Hojnacki and Lori Leudeman in LeRoy Township; Dan Williams and Lola Williams in Marion Township; Peggy Hoard and Robert Hoard in Middle Branch Township; Alan Tiedt and Patrick Tiedt in Orient Township; Carolyn Curtin in Osceola Township; Sarah Hayes, Rick Johnson and Tammy Stoner in Rose Lake Township; and Bridget Silvernail and Carol Wojcik in Sylvan Township
County Commissioners
There will be contested races in three of the nine county commissioner districts when voters hit the polls this August.
Julie Theobald and Nathan McConnell are seeking the Republican nomination for the District 6 commissioner’s seat. The seat is currently held by Theobald. In District 7, incumbent Gary Taylor is up against Jason Ball for the nominations. Finally, Jason Baughan and former commissioner John Fuscone will be seeking the District 8 commissioner’s seat, which was held by Judy Nichols. Due to recent health issues, Nichols decided to not seek re-election and stepped down from her position for the same reason earlier this year.
At the Wexford commissioners’ first meeting in May, Baughan was appointed to finish out Nichols’ term.
In the remaining commissioner districts, all the races will be unopposed. Democrat Randy Sucharski is seeking his party’s nomination for District 1, while Jason Mitchell is seeking the Republican party’s nomination for the seat. Currently, Joe Hurlburt is the District 1 commissioner, but he has opted to not seek re-election.
Incumbents Mike Musta, Ben Townsend, Mike Bengelink, Mike Bush and Brian Potter are all running for the Republican nomination in District 2, District 3, District 4, District 5 and District 9, respectively.
Township mid-terms
There are four mid-term township elections voters in Greenwood, Liberty and Selma townships will decide in August. All of the elections are unopposed, according to the candidate listing.
Ronda Jonas is running for the Republican nomination for the Greenwood Township Clerk while Wesley Westbrook is running for the Republican nomination for a Greenwood Township trustee position.
Amanda Kimbel-Sparks is running for the Republican nomination for the Liberty Township Clerk, while Danny Prince is running for the Republican nomination for a Selma Township trustee seat.
Precinct Delegates
Those who have filed to run as precinct delegates as Republicans include Mary Margaret Winkelman, Tamara Koening and Kelli Coon in Cherry Grove Township; Phil Potvin in Cadillac; Rosanne Denny and Daniel Marshall in Colfax Township; Don Koshmider and Emily Deboer in Haring Township; Patrick McCormick in Henderson Township; David Wycoskie, Roxanne Dufort and Preston Boatright in Selma Township; and William Thelen in Slagle Township.
Missaukee County
Missaukee County and township voters will have several proposals to decide later this summer.
Two countywide millages are on the ballot that are seeking voters to renew them, including the Public Safety Millage and the Senior Services Millage. Voters within Lake City Area Schools and McBain Rural Agricultural Schools are being asked to renew the district operating millage.
At the township level, voters in Aetna Township are being asked to renew a fire millage, while voters in Bloomfield Township are being asked to renew a road millage. Butterfield Township voters are asked to renew a road construction and maintenance millage, while Forest Township voters will decide whether they want to renew a fire millage.
Norwich Township voters will have two proposals to renew including a road millage and a fire department equipment millage. Voters in both Pioneer Township and Riverside Township also are being asked to renew fire millages, while Richland Township voters are being asked to renew a road millage. West Branch Township voters are being asked to renew a fire millage.
Osceola County
Osceola County voters will be asked to approve a 0.25 mill millage for Michigan State University Extension and 4-H services. The millage would be levied for a period of four years — 2022 through 2025 — and, if approved, it is estimated it would raise more than $199,000 in the first year. The millage would allow for the continuation of 4-H development, agriculture, health and nutrition, horticulture, finance and homeownership, and community education programs through MSU Extension within Osceola County.
Voters also will be asked to approve the renewal and restoration of the original 1 mill Osceola County Road Patrol Millage. The millage would be levied for a period of six years — 2022 through 2027 — and, if approved, it is estimated it would raise more than $797,000 in the first year. The millage would allow for the continuation of the employment of six road patrol deputies, vehicles and equipment, which supplements the existing budget.
County voters also will be asked to approve a new 1 mill Osceola County Community/School Resource Officers and Sheriff/Jail General Operations Proposal. The millage would be levied for a period of four years — 2022 through 2025 — and, if approved, it is estimated it would raise more than $797,000 in the first year. The millage would allow for the funding of community/school resource officers in Evart, Marion, Pine River and Reed City school districts and for general operations of the sheriff’s office and jail facility within Osceola County.
Evart Public Schools and Reed City Area Public Schools also are asking voters within their districts to approve operating millage renewals. Voters in Highland Township and Marion Township are being asked to renew the operating millage for McBain Rural Agricultural School.
Burdell Township voters are being asked to renew a road improvement millage and fire district proposal renewal, while Cedar Township voters are asked to renew a general operating millage. Evart voters are being asked to continue to authorize the levy of 1.8 mills for four years beginning in 2023 for the operations of the Evart Police Department, while Evart Township voters are being asked to renew a road millage.
Hartwick Township voters are being asked to renew a road maintenance and improvement millage, while Lincoln Township voters are being asked to renew a road millage. Middle Branch Township voters also are being asked to renew a road millage, while Richmond Township voters are being asked to renew a road maintenance millage. Voters in Rose Lake Township are being asked to approve an increased road maintenance and improvement millage.
Wexford County
Voters in Wexford County will be asked to decide on a 911 surcharge proposal in August. The proposal asks voters to raise the 911 surcharge from $2.25 to $3, which is the most that can be asked for.
If the August proposal is approved by Wexford County voters, the assessment of the $3 surcharge would begin July 1, 2023. If it fails, the $2.25 would continue to be charged.
Wexford County voters also will decide on two millage proposals related to Cadillac Wexford Public Library.
The first is a renewal that would allow the Cadillac Wexford Public Library to continue to collect a millage in an amount to not exceed 0.7437 mills for six years between the years 2023 and 2028. It is estimated if approved, that the millage would generate roughly $822,000 in its first year. The purpose of the millage is to fund, operate, equip, purchase, make capital improvements and all other library purposes authorized by law to the library.
The other is a new additional millage in an amount to not exceed 0.1063 mills for six years between the years 2023 and 2028. It is estimated if approved, that the millage would generate roughly $118,000 in its first year. The purpose of the millage is to fund, operate, equip, purchase, make capital improvements and all other library purposes authorized by law to the library.
At the township level, Colfax and Greenwood Township voters will be asked to renew a fire protection millage. The renewal asks voters to approve and allow for the millage to be increased back to the original voted 1 mill from the current level of 0.9498 mills. The renewal would be levied for a period of four years starting in 2022 and continuing through 2025.
It is estimated if approved, that the millage would generate roughly $34,687 in Colfax Township and $23,646 in Greenwood Township in its first year. The purpose of the millage is for fire protection and the operation of the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department
With the redistricting process finalized earlier this year, the stage has been set for many new faces to enter the political arena in this part of Northern Michigan.
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission created three new district maps — the so-called “Chestnut” congressional map, the “Linden” state senate map and the “Hickory” state house map.
Hickory map
Under the redrawn maps, Wexford County is mostly in the 101st District, which includes Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties.
Candidates running in the 101st District are Cadillac resident Amanda Siggins, who is running as a Democrat, and four Republicans — Fremont resident Joseph Fox, Newaygo resident Chad Pierce, White Cloud resident Diane Schindlebeck and White Cloud resident Kelly Smith.
A sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick is in the 104th District, which also includes parts of Grand Traverse, Manistee, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties.
Candidates running in the 104th District are Bellaire resident Cathy Albro, who is running as a Democrat, and two Republicans — Fife Lake resident Katie Kniss and Interlochen resident John Roth.
Missaukee County is in the 105th District, which includes Roscommon, Crawford, part of Kalkaska, the southern half of Oscoda, most of Otsego and part of Antrim counties.
Candidates running in the 105th District are Frederic resident Adam Wojdan, who is running as a Democrat, and four Republicans — Gaylord resident Ken Borton, Grayling resident Mark McFarlin, Roscommon resident Kim Morley and Houghton Lake Heights resident Diane Randall.
Osceola County is in the 100th District, which includes Mecosta, most of Clare and Lake County east of Luther.
Candidates running in the 100th District are Reed City resident Nate Bailey, who is running as a Democrat, and Clare resident Tom Kunse, who is running as a Republican.
Lake County is split between the 101st and 100th districts.
Linden map
Under the redrawn districts, Wexford and Missaukee counties both are in the 36th Senate District. This district also includes Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Isle, part of Manistee County and part of Bay County.
Candidates running in the 36th District are Gladwin resident Joel Sheltrown, who is running as a Democrat, and Manton resident Michele Hoitenga, who is running as a Republican. Hoitenga currently serves as the representative of the 102nd House District.
Osceola County is in the 34th District, which includes part of Lake County, all of Clare, Gladwin, Isabella and Gratiot counties, and parts of Bay, Saginaw, Clinton and Mecosta counties.
Candidates running in the 34th District are Beaverton resident Christine Gerace, who is running as a Democrat, and two Republicans — Mount Pleasant resident Roger Hauck and Sumner resident Lisa Sowers.
Lake County is split at Luther (similar to how it is with the house districts), with the eastern portion in the 34th District and the western portion in the 33rd District, which also includes Newaygo, Montcalm, and parts of Muskegon, Kent and Ionia counties.
Candidates running in the 33rd District are Greenville resident Mark Bignell, who is running as a Democrat, and Six Lakes resident Rick Outman, who is running as a Republican.
Before redistricting, Wexford, Osceola, Missaukee and Lake counties all were within the 35th Senate District, which also included Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties. Currently serving 35th District Sen. Curt Vanderwall will be running in the newly-drawn House of Representatives 102nd District, which does not include any local counties.
Chestnut map
As part of the redrawn districts, most of Wexford County is now in the Second Congressional District, along with Osceola and Lake counties. The Second District now includes many of the counties in the central part of the state, including Kent County, except for the Grand Rapids area. Before the redistricting, the Second District was much smaller and was positioned mostly along the western edge of the state.
The Second District now includes many of the counties that had been in the Fourth District, which no longer contains any area counties and is positioned in the southwest corner of the state.
Candidates running in the Second District include Mount Pleasant resident Jerry Hilliard, who is running as a Democrat, and two Republicans — Midland resident John Moolenaar and Courtland Township resident Thomas Norton Jr. Moolenaar currently serves area counties as representative in the old Fourth District.
A sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick, along with all of Missaukee County, are now in the First District, which includes most of Northern Michigan and all of the Upper Peninsula.
Candidates running in the First District are Marquette resident Bob Loringer, who is running as a Democrat, and Acme resident Jack Bergman, who is running as a Republican.
Voters will choose each party candidate in August, and those who make it through the primary will face off against each other during the November general election.
