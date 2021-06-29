CADILLAC — The vacant Ponderosa on Mitchell Street is now home to Cast Iron Kitchen. The Manton-based restaurant officially opened its new Cadillac location on Monday.
Over the last year, owner Larry Bunge noticed that much of the Cast Iron Kitchen foot traffic was coming from outside communities like Cadillac, inspiring the decision to expand.
The restaurant started with a soft open shift of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., which Bunge said was to help get staffing in order and test operations out.
"We wanted to start with one shift, make sure that we staff it right and that we get all the kinks worked out," he said. "We want to make sure that everything that we're doing, we're doing well."
Full-time hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. began Monday, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Bunge will start out as head cook for both CIK locations, splitting his time between the two.
What sets CIK apart from other establishments, Bunge said, is its large, diverse menu of fresh food.
"Everything is done fresh. It's just constant fresh food all the time. It's pretty much old-school food, but it's the things I've learned over the years at different restaurants I've worked at, and things that worked well at other places," Bunge said. "This is kind of a collage of all that stuff."
With the exception of pizza, the Cadillac menu is identical to Manton's.
Biscuits and gravy, hot roast beef and hot turkey are a few of CIK's staple dishes, but Bunge said the sunrise special is a customer favorite.
"That has been beyond successful. It's been crazy," he said. "Probably any given day, it's about 80% of our sales in the morning."
Online ordering is currently available at CIK, but delivery is something that Bunge said is still being worked out.
"That is something that's been in the works for a couple of years," he said. "It's just kind of been tough to navigate, but we're still plugging away at that."
There aren't any current plans for further expansion, but Bunge said it's been on his mind. He's hoping to learn a lot from the Cadillac location and go from there.
Cast Iron Kitchen's menu and location information can be found at getcastironed.com.
