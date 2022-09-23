Catch a glimpse of fall color in and around Cadillac

CADILLAC — Just as sprouting flowers signal spring, or the first drops of snow foreshadow an approaching winter, the changing leaves let us know that fall has arrived.
Perhaps one of Mother Nature’s most exciting magic tricks, the colorful leaves of Autumn bring Michiganders out of their homes every year to enjoy the scenery. But as most Midwesterners know, the freeze and breeze of winter is always on fall’s tail, meaning those shades of red, gold, orange and brown don’t last very long.
The northern Lower Peninsula is expected to see fall color peak between the first and second week of October, and there are an abundance of trails, parks and color tour routes to take for the best leaf peeping experience.
This week is Michigan Trails Week, and although fall colors aren’t in full swing just yet, there are some smatterings of gold leaves in Cadillac that can be seen right now from the city’s hiking and biking trails. The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau has outlined a few of its top trails for leaf peeping on its website, including the Mitchell State Park Heritage Trail, the Keith McKellop Walkway, the Cadillac Pathway and the White Pine Trail.
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau President Kathy Morin said northern Michigan is lucky to be able to support four seasons of recreational opportunities, and that fall can be an especially exciting time to recreate due to the scenery.
“Fall is the perfect time for trail riding and hiking, or paddling our lakes and rivers,” she said. “We are at the highest elevation within the entire Lower Peninsula and so we are able to see so many fantastic colors on these scenic drives and walks through our national and state forests.”
If hiking and biking aren’t your thing, the CAVB recommends spotting fall color from area lakes and rivers. Kayak, canoe, raft and tube rentals are available on both the Big Manistee River and the Pine River, which are each located within 30 minutes of downtown Cadillac.
Those looking to make a day or weekend trip out of their leaf peeping can follow one of the CAVB’s fall color loops by bike or car. The In-Town Cadillac Loop covers about 18 miles of scenery starting at the Cadillac Commons, continuing around Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell, and ending in Cadillac West.
Leaf peepers who would like to take a longer route can hop on the Around Cadillac Loop, which runs for about 200 miles and includes over 40 destinations to visit. This route can also start in downtown Cadillac, but once you get moving, where the loop ends is up to you.
Some of the local stops included on the map are Cornerstone Coffee in McBain, The Patio on Main in Lake City and Latitude 44 in Manton.
Recreational stops on the Around Cadillac Loop include Sherman Hill along M-37, the Hodenpyl Dam Turnout and the Silver Creek Pathway, all of which offer fall leaf photo opportunities.
The practice of leaf peeping is all about spending time in all the natural elements that Michigan has to offer. One of the largest pieces of recreation accessible to residents of Cadillac and its surrounding areas is the Huron Manistee National Forest.
With nearly 1 million acres of forest to explore, the Huron-Manistee National forest offers a myriad of leaf peeping opportunities. It has a closeness to several waterways and is home to multiple campgrounds, which can be utilized for a multi-day leaf peeping adventure.
Acting Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Forest Service Debra-Ann Brabazon said leaf peepers can now plan their excursions ahead of time using the Huron-Manistee National Forest fall color map. The map is interactive and updated every few days with pictures of fall color across the forest.
Users can select an area of interest on the map and see the most recent color present in that area. Brabazon said having an idea of what colors are showing and where can help peepers decide when they’d like to visit the forest.
Also included on the map are several icons that represent nearby recreation and campsites, making it easier to book a stay as close to the desired location as possible. This is the first year that the map has been implemented, and the software is still in the beta testing phase, but Brabazon said if it proves to be successful, then it will expand to include other forest locations.
Outside the Huron-Manistee National Forest lines, Brabazon has a few other favorite locations she returns to yearly for good leaf peeping.
“Olga Lake has some really nice deciduous trees, and that’s right on the outskirts of Cadillac that’s just south of Cadillac,” she said. “Caberfae Peaks, there’s some hardwood areas near Cedar Creek Campground, Tippy Dam down along the Manistee river, and if you want to get out and drive around, the Au Sable area has a lot of really beautiful Aspens.”
Brabazon said it’s important not to neglect the leaf peeping that can be done in your own backyard. For those who live in the more rural communities of Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties, she said there are bound to be color-changing trees outside of the windows of dozens of homes.
There are so many ways to make the best of fall in northern Michigan, and it’s easy to forget the safety do’s and don’ts that come with exploring the outdoors.
Many people like to burn leaves, and while the practice is allowed, Brabazon said forest visitors must remember to use a burn barrel or fire pit. If they leave burning leaves unattended, it could lead to a forest fire.
Additionally, Brabazon encourages people to follow the Leave No Trace rule and avoid resource damage. If they’re planning to use ATV’s, she said they should stick closely to mapped trails as well.
Whether you’re traveling by foot, bike, car or boat, the Cadillac area has the scenery to make it worthwhile. Happy leaf peeping.
