CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police have been using the Hidden In Plain Sight Trailer to teach parents about teen drug use for years. Those who have yet to experience the trailer will have the chance at a few upcoming Cadillac events.
MSP Cadillac Post Community Service Trooper David Skorka is relatively new to the Hidden In Plain Sight Trailer himself and is looking forward to taking participants through its interior after a COVID hiatus.
Cadillac residents can first see the trailer at the Child Safety Expo, held in honor of 9/11 at the Cadillac Fire Department. The trailer will then be making a second appearance that week at an event called Let’s Talk About Being a Police Officer on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Kenwood Park.
When parents step into the trailer, they’ll see what looks like an ordinary teen’s bedroom. But with Skorka’s guidance, they’ll soon be spotting hidden indicators that the teen might be using drugs like marijuana or nicotine.
“So I bring them in and introduce them to what the intention of the trailer is, and I just show some different materials that I have in the trailer,” Skorka said. “One item in particular looks like a flashlight, and it’s not a flashlight at all; it’s a pipe for smoking substances.”
Most of the trailer’s items seem innocent upon first glance, and their purpose is to show parents drug use isn’t always obvious, and they should be paying close attention.
The trailer hasn’t been updated just yet, but Skorka does hope to modernize it soon, especially because of the changing drug culture among teens today. Although marijuana has been made legal in the state of Michigan, he reminds parents that there are still age restrictions on the substance, and it should not be in the hands of minors.
An uptick in dispensaries and more public usage of marijuana has made it more accessible to teens as well, and Skorka has warned parents to keep an even closer eye out for signs of use in their teens.
Aside from marijuana, vaping have also become popular within teen populations. Skorka said both THC and nicotine vapes are being used in schools and they’re a growing concern in many communities, because they can be difficult to spot.
“They’re pretty easy to hide,” Skorka said. “They’re small devices, they don’t produce the odors that traditional cigarettes or marijuana would produce, so they’re much, much easier to hide and conceal.”
Easy-to-miss devices are often what keep parents in the dark about their child’s drug use, or interest in future drug use, but Skorka believes the trailer can give them the tools they need to stay on top of it.
“We’re not going to arrest our way out of a drug problem, that’s something that’s got to be learned and understood,” he said. “We’re focused on education and prevention, rather than arresting and rehabilitation recovery. Stop it before it starts.”
