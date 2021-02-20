CADILLAC — With "kitten season" nearly upon us, workers at the Missaukee Humane Society are gearing up for an influx of new applications from prospective adopters.
Kyle Musselman, manager of the shelter, said interest in adopting kittens really begins to heat up around the time the weather starts to heat up — the end of March and into April and May — although this year the bump in kitty adoptions might not be as noticeable.
Throughout 2020 and so far this year, Musselman said they've had "phenomenal" interest in not only kittens but dogs, as well.
"We get close to 100 applications a day, some days," Musselman said. "I don't know what it is, maybe more people working from home during the pandemic ... being able to train and spend more time with the animals."
It hasn't been uncommon in past years for the shelter's "cat room" to be packed with so many felines it's hard to count them all. On Tuesday, they had only a handful of cats in the room.
The same applies to the dogs, which as of Tuesday numbered only 10 that were ready to be adopted, although a pending court case involving some pooches that were rescued from unsafe conditions in Gladwin might soon increase that number.
Adoption rates at the shelter have been so good lately that they've been able to take animals from other shelters when they've run out of room.
Musselman said their adoption rates have benefited both from the recent spike in interest among people looking to get a house pet and from being listed on more than 40 adoption websites.
During the frigid months of winter, Musselman said they have to make a few small adjustments when taking care of the dogs.
While dogs typically love being outside as much as possible, when temperatures dip down to a certain point, even the cold-hardy breeds like huskies start to shiver and hold their paws off the ground.
Times like right now call for the dogs to be monitored closely while outside and limited in the amount of time in the cold. When it's nice out, staff are able to let the dogs outside for an extended period so they can clean their kennels; in extreme cold, they may instead just put them in a nearby kennel while the cleaning is done.
Cats don't need to be outside as much as dogs, and for that reason, not much has to change in the wintertime as far as how they're handled. However, this spring Musselman said they will be building a "catio" area where the kitties can get a little fresh air when they please.
For more information on the animals up for adoption at the Missaukee Humane Society, visit https://www.mhspets.org/ or call (231) 839-3800. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, for the time being, all visits have to be made by appointment.
