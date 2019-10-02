CADILLAC — It could be some time before investigators know for sure what caused a fire at Cadillac Renewable Energy earlier this month.
Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff said due to the size of the facility and machinery involved, determining the origin of the blaze will be a complex process.
“We’re dealing with industry and specialized processes,‘ Wolff said. “The facility generates some serious voltage. This was a large-scale incident and it could take some time (to investigate).‘
Wolff said the fire was confined to one of the facility’s process areas, located in a biomass power generation building that is shaped like a boot; the fire was in what would be considered the building’s toe.
Employees of the facility called the fire in shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. All employees had safely exited the building prior to fire department arrival. At the time, there were three employees on shift.
Firefighters used defensive tactics and elevated water streams to knock down the fire. Once the fire had been reduced in size and severity, conditions allowed firefighters to enter the facility and continue the extinguishment process.
After several hours, the fire was fully extinguished. Damage was primarily confined to one area of the facility, however, significant damages to that portion were noted.
The Cadillac Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Haring Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department, North Flight EMS, Cadillac Police Department, and the Cadillac Utilities Department.
