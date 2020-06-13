EVART — A little more than a week after the Corner Store in Evart burnt down, the cause of the fire was deemed undetermined.
With much of the building being destroyed or torn down to fight the fire, Michigan State Police Trooper and Fire Investigator Joseph Allen said, as of Friday, June 12, there was not much to go off of to determine the cause of the fire that engulfed the store.
“There probably won’t be (a determination),‘ Allen said. “(...) I didn’t even get a chance to look at the inside of the building until after they tore down most of the building to fight the fire. There isn’t enough left to get any definite answers as to what caused it.‘
Just after noon on Wednesday, June 3, the Corner Store on Main Street in Evart caught fire behind a shelf and quickly spread from there.
Despite a quick response, by the time firefighters arrived on scene the fire had already taken over the building on the corner of Sixth and Main.
The Evart Police Department blocked off a portion of Main and an evacuation order of Main Street businesses was made.
The only person in the store at the time of the fire was an employee who made it out unharmed.
The sidewalk around the ruble and a portion of Sixth Street remain closed for cleanup.
Though there is not much to go off of, Allen said he does not believe there to be any indication of criminal activity.
“This one is going to have to go as undetermined,‘ Allen said.
Looking towards the future, Corner Store owner Ryan Hopkins said it is still too early to tell what will happen with the property.
