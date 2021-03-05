Cause of Haring Township barn fire undetermined due to extent of damage

CADILLAC — Fire investigators are uncertain what caused a fire that destroyed a pole barn, along with about $100,000 worth of tools and other items Wednesday in Haring Township.
Haring Township Fire Chief Duane Alworden said his department was dispatched Wednesday at roughly 5:23 p.m. When trucks left the station, Alworden said a plume of smoke could be seen in the area of the fire and once on scene the pole barn was engulfed in flames. From the time of the call to when multiple trucks got on scene, Alworden said it only took roughly nine minutes.
Barn owners John and Jennifer Newcomb arrived around the same time as the fire department. Jennifer told the Cadillac News she said a little prayer that gusty winds wouldn't cause the fire to spread to other buildings.
"Our main concern was not the pole barn but a house that was within 10 to 20 feet away from the pole barn," Alworden said. "We set up a water curtain to protect the house and it worked. We then took another truck and started fighting the fire."
As for the cause, Alworden said it is considered "undetermined" due to the extensive damage to the pole barn. He said the owner of the pole barn said there was a wood-burning stove, but due to the damage, he was not ruling that as a cause.
With the pole barn used as a business for building sheds, Alworden said there was lots of wood and paint acting as fuel for the fire. He also said an excavator was used to move back the metal from the pole barn to help get the fire put out.
"Pole barns will hold the heat for hours so we use (excavators) to peel back the metal to put it out," he said. "We started clearing the scene and the last truck left at 9 p.m. I started sending other departments back around 8 p.m."
Alworden also said fire crews received a boost when Little Caesars and McDonald's brought food to the scene. He said most of the firefighters were getting home from work and likely hadn't had dinner. The gesture by the two local eateries was appreciated.
The Haring Township Fire Department was assisted by Selma Township Fire Department, Cherry Grove Township Fire Department and Cadillac City Fire Department.
