LAKE CITY — A day after nearly 6,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power in Missaukee County, a cause for the outage was still unknown, according to Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern.
On Thursday, Morgenstern said he still had not been given any updated information about the cause and when there is equipment damage it usually has to be either bet taken to a service center or the lab in Jackson. As a result, the incident is still under investigation and a cause likely won't be known until sometime next week.
Power for the customers was restored around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after Consumers Energy reported it would not be back on until around 9 p.m. Morgenstern said the earlier restoration was due being able to transfer the electrical load to another part of the substation.
"Later in the day usage goes down due to what we call 'Day Shift Businesses' closing for the day," he said. "Around 6-7 p.m. is our peak time and when the load goes down we can do those transfers when there is more capacity in the system."
The outages were first reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The area of the outage included Lake City, Lake Township, Forest Township, Caldwell Township, Pioneer Township Norwich Township, and West Branch Township, according to the Consumers Energy Outage Map.
