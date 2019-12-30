CADILLAC — Icy parking lots, roads, and sidewalks can be some of the most treacherous aspects of Michigan winters.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics from 2014, Michigan is one of the top states for occupational falls involving ice, sleet, and snow. Falls can seem innocuous, but the data suggests otherwise. National Safety Council data shows that all-cause falls were the leading cause of nonfatal injury and the third leading cause of fatalities in the United States in 2017.
The risk for falls and the severity of injury associated with falls only worsen as people age.
In a 2004 publication in the journal Ergonomics, researchers explain that aging persons are more susceptible to falls on ice for many reasons. As people age, their bodily awareness deteriorates. Reflexes slow down as well, delaying attempts to recover balance. Poorer vision makes older persons less able to anticipate icy conditions, and lower bone density makes falls more likely to result in injury.
The most slip-prone times in each step are during toe off and heel strike. One of the most effective ways to reduce this risk on icy surfaces is by taking smaller steps, sometimes called the “penguin walk.‘ Parking lots are a common place to slip and fall in particular, especially when getting in and out of your car. Make sure that you hold onto your vehicle until you have established good footing.
Debbi Mattson of Osceola County recently experienced a frightening fall while getting out of her truck. “Both feet went in the air‘ she says. She fell backward and hit her head on the ground. After the impact she says that she felt “dazed.‘ Thankfully, Mattson did not sustain any significant injuries. Ted Mattson, husband to Debbi, worked as a UPS driver for over 30 years. He shares the “UPS five keys to avoid slips and falls‘ to help you stay safe this winter: proper footwear, establish firm footing, use handrails, walk don’t run, and use existing walkways.
As you navigate slippery walkways this winter, remind yourself to be cautious and take shorter strides. Take extra precautions when getting in and out of your car, and remind yourself of the “UPS five keys‘ as you tie up your winter boots.
