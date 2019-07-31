CAVB to implement plan to lead Northern Michigan in hosting governmental meetings

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau is implementing a plan to be a leading destination to host government meetings in Northern Michigan.
CAVB staff and area facilities are taking steps to better position the Cadillac area to accommodate government groups, in addition to other market segments. One of the identified accomplishments is to have CAVB Staff attain their Certified Government Meeting Professional designation, which was accomplished last month by Kathy Morin.
As the group sales manager at the CAVB, Morin attended the recent Society of Government Meeting Professionals Conference held in downtown Detroit. The conference is where thousands of government meeting professionals and suppliers from around the U.S. attended certification, educational and networking sessions for five days.
Only 27 planners and suppliers from across the country, however, took the Certified Government Meeting Professional exam. Morin was one of five Michiganders who officially earned the Certified Government Meeting Professional designation.
“The government market is just one segment we are actively pursuing, along with associations, corporate, and various other types of groups,‘ Morin said. “Cadillac is the perfect location to host a government meeting or event due to our accessible location, various sizes of meeting spaces available, and most of our lodging and meeting facilities are able to accommodate the required state and federal government per diem travel rates.‘
CAVB Executive Director Joy VanDrie said Morin is the perfect fit for this role and the bureau is excited to support her in obtaining the tools needed to pursue the governmental meeting market.
The Society of Government Meeting Professionals is a national organization based in Alexandria, Virginia and individuals who have earned their designation like Morin have obtained the highest one available that is specifically for government meeting professionals. The Michigan chapter of Society of Government Meeting Professionals has approximately 150 members and represents a cross-section of government employees, association planners and suppliers from across Michigan.
