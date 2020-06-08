CADILLAC — Roughly one month ago a local manufacturer was approached by a company looking to forge a new partnership.
Cadillac Casting INC. Sales Manager Dennis Thornburg said the company was approached roughly one month ago by Rogue, a Columbus, Ohio based company, that specializes in workout equipment and apparel. Thornburg said Rogue was purchasing some of its products from China and other low-cost countries.
When issues started occurring getting some of the products such as the kettlebells due to COVID-19 and other supply issues, Thornburg said Rogue reached out to CCI to see if they could help them out. Fast forward about a month and CCI produced its first shipment of ductile iron Rogue Kettlebells.
“It took about a month. It was remarkable. They needed someone to step up quickly and we jumped through hoops to support them,‘ he said. “This is not a temporary move. They plan to partner longterm and not only for the kettlebells.‘
Thornburg said there is potential for CCI and Rogue to partner to make weight plates but they also are providing quotes for other products. With that, Thornburg said this partnership is an exciting opportunity for CCI because it allows them to diversify into a different industry and grow with a partner like Rogue.
If someone would have told him two months ago CCI would be manufacturing workout equipment, Thornburg said he would have been surprised. He said it was a market CCI looked at years ago but it was difficult to break into as an American company because so much was manufactured in low-cost countries like China.
That has changed and now companies like Rogue are seriously considering American companies to fill their needs.
“I think we will see more of a trend of people looking long and hard at products moved overseas coming back to the United States,‘ he said.
Thornburg said CCI started shipping the kettlebells earlier this week and sent samples to Rogue the week before. He also said the shipment that was sent sold quickly. They are now filling the supply pipeline and at full production for the kettlebells. He credits CCI’s other partnerships with local businesses like CRM in Traverse City that they were able to get online as quickly as they did.
While automotive orders will always have a big part of what CCI does, expanding to other markets has been part of what the foundry has been looking to do for years, according to Thornburg.
“I think with the pandemic coming up and the opportunity with Rogue has highlighted the effort to diversify and made us think more that way,‘ he said. “It just has highlighted even more to look beyond what we have traditionally done.‘
Since news of the new partnership with Rogue has started to be shared, Thornburg said CCI has seen an increase in calls from other companies and their interest in potentially doing business. He said it not a surprise that the partnership with Rogue could open up avenues for CCI moving forward.
