CADILLAC — A large percentage of younger people are being hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to a report from the CDC.
The report indicates that people between the ages 20 and 44 with COVID-19, 20% were hospitalized and 12% were intensive care patients.
The breakdown in ages is this: 9% of hospitalizations were of people over 85; 26% were 65-84 years old; 17% were 55-64 years old; 18% were of 45-54 years old; 20% were 20-44 years old; and less than 1% were people under 19 years old.
"These preliminary data ... demonstrate that severe illness leading to hospitalization, including ICU admission and death, can occur in adults of any age with COVID-19," the report states.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cadillac.
Local patients under investigation tend to be older.
Dr. Joe Santangelo, chief medical officer of Munson Hospital in Cadillac, said local patients that are being tested "are similar to what had been reported before this newest information in that it tends to be a little bit older folks."
Limited testing capacity at the state lab means Munson is following state guidelines to test the sickest patients.
"Our testing so far in Cadillac as of (Thursday) has not has not mirrored what the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal are reporting about younger patients," Dr. Santangelo said.
He urged young people to follow the same advice older people are getting about calling their doctors if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.
Health care providers get the same information reported in the media about the new CDC report, Dr. Santangelo said.
"Your health care provider will know what to be watching for, and can help to direct you to testing if you need it, or the kind of care that you need," he said.
The CDC report indicates that some data was missing from the analysis, including information on underlying health conditions, which would increase risk for complications and serious illness among people infected.
While the data seems to indicate the virus doesn't hold a preference for which age group it affects (other than those under 19, who seem to be relatively unaffected), the study also reiterated that those most likely to die from COVID-19 are the elderly.
Of the 121 patients whose illness was so severe they had to admitted to an intensive care unit, 53% were aged 65 or over. ICU admissions were lowest among adults 20-44 years old, at 2-4% of that population and highest among those aged 75-84, at 11-31% of that population.
Among 44 cases with known outcomes, 15 (34%) deaths were reported among adults aged 85 and older, 20 (46%) among adults aged 65–84 years, and nine (20%) among adults aged 20–64 years.
"To prepare for potential COVID-19 illness among persons at high risk, family members and caregivers of older adults should know what medications they are taking and ensure that food and required medical supplies are available," the report concludes. "Long-term care facilities should be particularly vigilant to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19. In addition, clinicians who care for adults should be aware that COVID-19 can result in severe disease among persons of all ages."
According to data compiled by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, of the positive cases seen in Michigan so far, 67% were people 59 years old and under. No information is available on the MDHHS website on the severity of these cases and how many required hospitalization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.