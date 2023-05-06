CADILLAC — A Cedar Creek Township couple who had more than 40 removed from their home last month for allegedly running an illegal animal shelter is still under investigation.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the case is still under investigation and the file has not been forwarded to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutor Corey Wiggins confirmed he had not received the file. Taylor had no other comments about the incident or the investigation.
In an April 27 press release, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office released information about the execution of a search warrant at the Cedar Creek Township home initiated on April 26 by Wexford County Animal Control officers. Animal control was assisted by deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
In total, 39 mixed-breed dogs and two cats were recovered and removed from the Cedar Creek Township residence. Those animals were taken on April 26 to the Wexford County Animal Shelter and the Missaukee County Humane Society.
Last month, Taylor said the investigation was initiated after a complaint was logged from a person who indicated they purchased a dog from the couple. The complaint claimed the purchased animal was emaciated and filthy, according to Taylor.
Since charges have not been filed, the names of the couple still were not released. Potential charges could include animal abandoning or cruelty, which is a felony. Punishment varies based on the number of animals involved in the case. Other potential charges also could include unregistered animal shelter rule violations or dog kennel facility violations, which are misdemeanor offenses.
Because of the number of animals removed from the residence, the Wexford County Animal Shelter was closed to the public until Tuesday. Beginning Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said the shelter would be open as normal, by appointment only. Taylor confirmed Friday that was the case.
The sheriff’s office also said the shelter will not be able to take any owner surrenders or strays until further notice. Taylor said that remained true as of Friday. Taylor said the Wexford County Animal Shelter housed the two cats, but a majority of the dogs were taken to the Missaukee County Humane Society. He also said a few of the dogs were taken to a facility in Clare County on April 27.
