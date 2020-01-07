MANTON — A kerfuffle involving the appointment of a new Cedar Creek Township supervisor is mostly resolved.
The final step is set to occur Tuesday night.
After Supervisor Larry Rogers died in October, the township board appointed Jimmy Leggett to take his place. But township leaders soon learned that the Michigan Township Association, among other entities, considered Leggett’s appointment as supervisor a conflict of interest due to his position on the Wexford County Road Commission. Township leaders were surprised by this turn because Rogers himself had once served simultaneously on both boards, simply recusing himself for certain votes.
Once the new conflict came to light, the township instead appointed township Trustee Jack Dontje to the supervisor’s position.
Now the township will have to pick somebody else to replace Dontje as trustee.
That’s due to happen Tuesday evening during the township’s January board meeting, according to fellow trustee Jeannie Schnitker.
Schnitker told the Cadillac News she did not know who would be appointed.
The appointee will serve less than a year; the term will end Dec. 31, 2020. If the appointee wants to continue serving, they’ll need to be elected in November, Schnitker said.
The Cedar Creek Township meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at the township hall, 2530 North 41 1/2 Road, Manton.
