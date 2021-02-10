CADILLAC — A 69-year-old Cedar Creek man was killed last weekend in a house fire, according to information from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a North Mackinaw Trail home around 2:22 a.m. Feb. 7 to a structure fire. When crews arrived, the home was reported to be completely engulfed in flames, according to a press release. Police said while crews were fighting the fire, it was believed one resident was inside the home.
As crews from Cedar Creek, Colfax/Greenwood and Manton fire departments continued to suppress the fire, police said the body of the 69-year-old Cedar Creek man was found. The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal was contacted and arrived on the scene to assist in the fire's investigation.
Michigan State Police Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll said the cause of the fire was undetermined and not considered to be suspicious. Carroll also said there was a wood-burning stove at the home, but the investigation did not conclude if it was the cause of the fire.
Cedar Creek Township Fire Department Chief Kelly Whitehead said the call came into Wexford County Central Dispatch from someone driving by the Cedar Creek Township home and noticed the fire's glow in the sky. Whitehead also said when crews arrived on the scene, the trailer home was on fire at one end and the roof had already collapsed.
Crews eventually cleared the scene of the fire at around 8:30 a.m. Feb. 7. In addition to the sheriff's office and fire departments, Mobile Medical Response also responded to the scene.
The incident is still under investigation and additional information will be made available at a later date. The name of the deceased man was not released by authorities.
