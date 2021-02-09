Cedar Creek man dies in weekend fire

CADILLAC — A 69-year-old Cedar Creek man was killed last weekend in a house fire, according to information from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a North Mackinaw Trail home around 2:22 a.m. Feb. 7 to a structure fire. When crews arrived, the home was reported to be completely engulfed in flames, according to a press release. Police said while crews were fighting the fire, it was believed one resident was inside the home.
As crews from Cedar Creek, Colfax/Greenwood and Manton fire departments continued to suppress the fire, police said the body of the 69-year-old Cedar Creek man was found. The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal was contacted and arrived on the scene to assist in the fire's investigation.
