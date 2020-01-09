Cedar Creek picks Scott Paddock as new trustee

MANTON — Several people wanted the job, but in the end, the Cedar Creek Township board gave it to Scott Paddock.
Tuesday night, the township board appointed Scott Paddock, a Wexford County Road Commission employee, as township trustee.
This temporarily puts to end a series of openings on the board, following the resignation of one trustee approximately two years ago, the appointment of Jack Dontje to fill the trustee’s spot, then the death of Supervisor Larry Rogers and a failed attempt to appoint someone outside the board as supervisor before the board promoted Dontje to supervisor, leaving open his trustee position.
Five people put their names forward to fill the trustee position. Paddock was the third person nominated, after Dontje’s first choice, Chris Crain, stalled against Treasurer Mary Hallett’s first choice, Chuck Valkner. Dontje then nominated Paddock, who Hallett had mentioned as someone she wanted to support.
Paddock will serve through the end of the year, and indicated he would run for election in November of 2020. Paddock is employed by the road commission. Unlike Road Commissioner Jimmy Leggett — who the township board previously tried to put in the supervisor’s position — Paddock can serve without a conflict of interest between the road commission and the township because he is an employee and not a commissioner, Hallett said.
Paddock’s name likely won’t be the only new one on the ballot. Dontje, Hallett, and Clerk Valerie Johnson have all indicated they intend to leave the township board this year and that their positions will be open.
A Cedar Creek Township resident asked the Cadillac News whether the township board had violated Robert’s Rules of Order by nominating people without taking a vote. In reviewing the newspaper’s notes, it appears that the township formally voted on two people (Paddock and Valkner) but did not formally vote on Dontje’s nominee (Crain) after Trustee Jeannie Schnitker supported Crain and Johnson supported Valkner. Dontje told the board that they had rejected Crain, but no formal vote was taken.
Robert’s Rules of Order isn’t law, the Michigan Township Association told the Cadillac News in a phone call Wednesday. The decision will probably stand as it did not violate the Open Meetings Act, the MTA said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.