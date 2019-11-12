CADILLAC — Cedar Creek Township leaders thought they had found the perfect person to replace Larry Rogers.
Rogers, the Cedar Creek Township supervisor, passed away in October.
The township board, which had 45 days to find a replacement, voted this week to appoint Jimmy Leggett as Rogers’s replacement.
“He reminds me a lot of Larry Rogers,‘ said Cedar Creek Township Treasurer Mary Hallett.
Rogers oversaw the township board through a tumultuous period, including recent contention, in 2017 and 2018, over the Wexford County Landfill and the now-operational injection well. Disputes from residents over how the matter was handled led to a failed attempt to recall Hallett.
“Our board was broken,‘ Cedar Creek Township Trustee Jeannie Schnitker said. While there were some folks that wanted to replace Rogers, the role of supervisor requires a certain personality, Schnitker said. “You don’t want condescension.‘
Leggett’s name “came up‘ in private conversations between board members, said Schnitker (she clarified that the conversations were one-on-one, there was no quorum and said the Open Meetings Act was not violated).
“He’s well-known in the area, he’s well-liked, he’s even-tempered. He’s easy to get along with, a good listener,‘ Schnitker said of Leggett, who is on the township board of review and is also a county road commissioner. “He would be good for us right now, with going through this transition.‘
But by Friday, Leggett’s appointment appeared to be falling apart.
Schnitker calls it a “bugaboo.‘
“We’ve been on the phone like crazy trying to figure this out,‘ Schnitker said shortly after 5 p.m., the second time Friday that she spoke to the Cadillac News.
Earlier in the day, two Cedar Creek Township residents questioned, to the Cadillac News, whether there was a conflict of interest between Leggett’s role on the township’s board of review and Leggett’s existing position as a Wexford County Roads Commissioner. The Cadillac News reached out to the Michigan Township Association (MTA) around 1 p.m.
The association said there is a conflict, but not on the township end. It’s Leggett’s position as a county road commissioner that causes the problem.
“You can’t be on two sides of a contract,‘ said Mike Selden, director of member information services at the MTA, explaining that townships and county road commissions typically have contracts for road repair and maintenance.
By early Friday evening, that message had reached Leggett and the Cedar Creek Township board.
Schnitker said the MTA called Cedar Creek Township Clerk Valerie Johnson Friday to tell her about the conflict of interest. It was not immediately clear whether it was the Cadillac News’s phone call that prompted this message or if it was somebody else’s tip; the Cadillac News spoke to Johnson early Friday but she did not return a subsequent phone call.
Leggett and township leaders appear to have made a good-faith effort to ascertain whether Leggett could do both jobs.
“Here’s the thing. I researched with MTA in regards to him being on board of review,‘ Hallett told the Cadillac News. She said she was told it wasn’t an issue. But she didn’t ask MTA about the road commission, she said.
Leggett said he asked the Wexford County clerk’s office and was told they “can’t find anything against it‘ (the clerk’s office says they told him to check with the road commission; Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said late Friday that Leggett didn’t tell him that he was applying for the supervisor’s job).
Either way, the township board had reason to believe it would be fine for Leggett to serve as township supervisor: there was precedent.
Rogers himself had once been a road commissioner, and he simply abstained from voting on road matters or signing the contracts.
“We were under the impression it would all be OK,‘ Schnitker said.
But Cooper agreed with the MTA that township supervisors shouldn’t be road commissioners.
“I do know that it’s a conflict of interest because it’s come up in the past,‘ Cooper said.
“Nobody made an issue of Larry doing it,‘ Cooper said in explanation for why Rogers was able to serve on the road commission and abstain from voting on road commission matters on the township board. “But the legal opinion is that it’s a conflict of interest.‘
It wasn’t clear what will happen with Leggett’s appointment. Schnitker said she anticipated a special township board meeting being held this week but did not know when.
Leggett told the Cadillac News on Friday that he intended to resign as township supervisor because he wanted to honor his prior commitment to the road commission.
But Hallett thought it was too soon. She wants to see it in writing from the MTA, she said.
“The troublemakers are succeeding,‘ Hallett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.