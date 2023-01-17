Cedar Creek Water System rate increases, jail purchases to be reviewed by Wexford commissioners

CADILLAC — A rate increase for a service and equipment upgrades and/or replacements will be the action items for the next Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting.
On Wednesday, the board is scheduled to discuss a rate increase request from Infrastructure Alternatives Inc. for the Cedar Creek Water Supply. Infrastructure Alternatives proposed the price increase due to unpredicted rising costs for chemicals, labor, fuel, price of billing software and more, according to information provided in the meeting packet. Although the current contract includes an annual 2% increase, Infrastructure Alternatives has an additional 6% increase for 2023 to cover the aforementioned cost increases.
The two remaining years on the contract, 2024 and 2025, are subject to the originally agreed upon annual 2% increase. The original scope of work, staffing plan and contract term outlined in the original contract will remain unchanged with this price increase, according to information in the agenda.
Also, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss equipment upgrades/purchases for the Wexford County Jail.
First, the sheriff’s office is requesting the commissioners approve a purchase order to obtain and upgrade the current jail portable radios with 26 APX900 Portable Radios, 26 Impress Lithium Ion Batteries, 26 receive only earpieces with translucent tubes and 26 Critical Wireless RSM Microphones. The current jail radios will be taken in trade by Tele-Rad, which will waive the device programming cost and battery analyzation, according to information in the agenda packet.
The total cost of the purchase is $76,540.88.
The jail also is requesting approval of a purchase order to obtain 10 X2 Tasers, 10 holsters, 10 X2 Performance Power Magazines, 30 X2 Live 15-foot smart cartridges and 30 X2 Live 25-foot smart cartridges. The total cost is $19,148.70.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
Currently, the courthouse elevator is being upgraded and is inoperable at this time. For that reason, the county is offering an extended meeting room for those unable to reach the third floor of the courthouse. If a person needs to utilize this option, they are asked to inform security upon their entrance into the courthouse. They then will be directed to the west wing conference room to view and participate in the meeting via Zoom.
