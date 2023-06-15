It’s June. It’s time for one of the most popular fundraising events of the season, Celebrate Women!
This year’s event takes place on Wednesday, June 21, at the Cadillac Grill/Eldorado. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the noon luncheon.
When almost 300 women gather each year for lunch, they are saying yes to the mission of the OASIS Family Resource Center — to strengthen and safeguard the families of Wexford and Missaukee counties while honoring the strong women who exemplify their mission. All proceeds benefit survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and homelessness.
“This event is well-liked in our community,” said Ashlie VanAgtmael, OASIS director of quality and compliance. “This is a time to bring everyone together to bring awareness regarding domestic violence and sexual assault.”
Money raised help fund temporary emergency shelter and non-residential services and other programs.
This year’s honorees are Donna Willis and Renaye Fewless, with the “Excellence in Education” award going to Nicole Richardson for her dedication to the students at Cadillac Innovation High School.
There are also 40 baskets this year for the basket raffles.
Corporate sponsorships are available and tickets are $45 per person. They can be purchased online at www.cadillacoasis.networkforgood.com.
