CADILLAC -- When John Arquilla was born 102 years ago in Manistee County, World War I was still being waged in Europe.
John was raised on a dairy farm, the son of Italian immigrants, and remembers fondly those days during the Roaring 20s when he and his parents and siblings milked the 18 cows by hand.
"It was hard work," he said Monday at the Pleasant Lake Lodge north of Cadillac, where he has resided the past decade, "but it was a good life. It kept all of us busy."
John's remaining family from Lake City and many of his friends from the Lake City First Presbyterian Church, including Pastor Jan Jasperse, honored John Monday on his birthday, driving by with vehicles displaying homemade Happy Birthday signs. A Selma Township fire truck led the parade through the Pleasant Lake Lodge parking lot as John sat outside the front door staying warm in a Notre Dame coat given to him by his nephew and waving happily to everyone.
John's niece Vianna Burns of Lake City, who helped to organize the drive-by celebration with husband Dale and brother Duane Baldwin, also dropped off a bag with gifts for John.
"Be sure to tell everyone how much I appreciate what they've done," John said when the celebration ended. "There were a lot of trucks and cars. That was so nice of them."
