CADILLAC — They came on Wednesday to celebrate another milestone in the remarkable life of former Lake City resident John Arquilla.
Arquilla turned 103 years old on Wednesday. Friends and family members from Lake City, including Pastor Jan Jasperse and husband Tom of the Lake City First Presbyterian Church, where John remains the oldest living member, and other church members formed a birthday caravan. The caravan was led by some of the area fire trucks and emergency vehicles, lights flashing in honor of the occasion.
Many of John’s friends and fellow residents from the Pleasant Lake Lodge on 33 1/2 Road north of Cadillac were also seated outside to celebrate the occasion with John. Balloons were set up along with a large Happy Birthday sign on the lawn.
John waved smilingly to all the birthday well-wishers, each of whom stopped briefly in their vehicles to give John a personal greeting. Some, including Pastor Jan and Tom, John’s nephew Duane Baldwin, and niece Vianna Burns, stopped to drop off cards and presents on a table next to where the guest of honor was seated.
“I didn’t realize I had so many friends,‘ John said while looking around with a broad smile, obviously enjoying the moment.
Angela Adams, the manager at Pleasant Lake Lodge, said Arquilla does amazingly well for his age. He’s mostly self-sufficient, she said, though he does need help with a few things, and his mind is still quite sharp.
“He’s a pretty strong cookie,‘ Angela said.
When asked the secret to living such a long life, John thanked God for keeping him all these decades and said that he learned the value of working hard growing up on his parents’ farm in rural Manistee County in the 1920s.
“It’s been a good life,‘ he said. “God has been good to me.‘
