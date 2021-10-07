Celebrating a new look

HARRIETTA — On Saturday, the Harrietta and Slagle Township communities are invited to the Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department for an open house, but it also will serve as a celebration.
Fire Department Board Secretary/Treasurer Carol Hasse said the department has come a long way in the last few years with the various grants that were obtained for a new roof, 800 megahertz radios and turnout gear. Hasse also said there have been various fundraisers and changes within the department.
“We have a wonderful new fire chief and he is doing a great job for us. He (Alan Devereaux) wanted to do this open house this year to bring fire awareness to families, along with fire safety tips,” Hasse said. “It also will update the community regarding current status, give tours and answer any questions people may have regarding the department.”
She said the event hopefully will allow the department to recruit new firefighters as they are always on the lookout for certified firefighters.
This week also is an important week for fire safety. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 3, and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 9, the National Fire Protection Association sponsors Fire Prevention Week.
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on Oct. 8, 1871, and caused devastating damage. This horrific conflagration killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.
This year’s campaign for Fire Prevention Week is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and it works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.
The Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department open house is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday located at 108 W. Gaston Ave. and will include a bake sale, door prizes, free kids’ gifts, tours of the department and fire trucks and the ability to view turn out gear, air tanks and a working fire hose. Coffee will be provided.
