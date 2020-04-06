Birthdays are a time to celebrate with cake and ice cream, have a party and get together with friends and family. But quarantine and COVID-19 are meaning birthdays are being celebrated a little different right now.
For parents, celebrating in quarantine has meant explaining to kids of all ages that there will not be a big party until after things have calmed down.
“We explained that a lot of people are getting sick and (some) aren’t strong enough to fight it off and have died. So they’re asking everyone not to leave their homes unless they have to. That they issued a stay at home order meaning we need to stay away from as many people as possible, so we don’t get sick,‘ Evart mom Elicia Raymond said.
Her two children turned 6 and 9 years old on April 1 and April 5.
Even older children are not pleased with having to postpone their celebrations until later in the year.
“Both my son and daughter will have their birthdays during quarantine. My son turned 14 (on) March 15 and my daughter will be 13 (on) April 4. So, while they are older, it’s still hard for them,‘ Tricia Wessels said. “They understand but don’t like to. (...) They both wanted to have friends over but cannot.‘
For Wessels’ soon-to-be 13 year old, this was supposed to be a big year but this year the party will have to wait.
“I’m not sure what to do for my daughter,‘ Wessels said. “For 13 we usually do a pretty big party and they have friends over. We would go to Craig’s cruisers or somewhere like that. But now ... have to think of something else. (...) We do big parties for ages 5, 10, 13, 16, 18. So this would’ve been a big party for my daughter. We told them we’d celebrate when this is all over, as I’m sure most people will do.‘
Though unable to celebrate with the birthday parties that they were hoping for, Raymond said she still plans to uphold some of the family’s other birthday traditions.
“We do have birthday traditions that can still happen though,‘ Raymond said. “They always get to pick what we eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on their birthday. And they’ll get a homemade cake with candles to blow out. So hopefully that will help distract them from thoughts of the parties they can’t have.‘
Some families, like the Bordes, have tried to get a little more creative with fulfilling their child’s birthday wish.
“We celebrated by doing an in-home spa day. Painted nails, did makeup and baked her cake and cupcakes together we decorated them together, too. And ended with popcorn and a movie,‘ Desaree Borde said. “We originally planned to go and get her hair permed and have an actual spa day so we improvised.‘
Borde’s daughter Scarlet turned 8 on March 20.
