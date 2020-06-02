The Lake City community gathered together to hold an informal drive-by celebration in honor of the Lake City Class of 2020 on Friday, May 22, which was the original date for the graduation ceremony. The event, organized by Sarah Crawford of Exit Realty, featured a line of a few hundred vehicles led by Sheriff Wil Yancer and trucks from several area fire departments. The graduates, dressed in their cap and gowns, stood six feet apart outside the community center while the long parade of parents and friends drove by holding up congratulatory signs and honking horns. The Lake City graduation ceremony was postponed until July 17 because of the pandemic.
photos by Mike Dunn
