MESICK — Morels and immunity are on the agenda this weekend in Mesick.
The famous mushrooms are celebrated annually in these parts, with the Mesick Lions' Mushroom Festival coinciding with Mother's Day weekend.
The festival typically has the small town buzzing with activities, from parade to carnival to mud bog to, yes, a mushroom contest.
There's often been some healthcare element, with booths for diabetes screening, for example.
But this year the healthcare element gets a twist as District Health Department No. 10 will be bringing the department's mobile unit and will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anybody who wants one, as long as supplies last. They'll have all three kinds of the shot, from the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The opportunity to get vaccinated is especially poignant because the festival was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent months, organizers were optimistic that the festival will happen as planned in 2021.
Festival chairperson Shiela Ferrel in March put her confidence level at 95% and said the biggest concern is epidemic orders that limit the size of outdoor events; but festival organizers expected regulations to loosen before the May 7-9 festival.
They were right; the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services eased epidemic orders this week, allowing for larger outdoor social gatherings.
"I think people are excited," Ferrel said back in March, noting attention the festival has been receiving on social media.
Festival organizers have a full schedule planned and most of the activities will be familiar to prior attendees. Events during the festival are a mix of free and paid.
The carnival is May 7-9, with mothers free with a child on Sunday; also on Sunday is an antique car show and cruise; the co-ed softball tournament will be all three days; a glow-in-the-dark 5K on Saturday night; the mushroom contest started April 30 and wraps up Saturday, May 8.
There's much more, too.
This year's mud bog will be operated by a different company.
"They're saying it's going to be new and improved," Ferrel said.
Also new this year is the Grand Marshall of the Mesick Mushroom Festival parade (Saturday, May 8 at noon). The 2021 Mesick Volleyball Team, which made it to division semi-finals this school year, are serving as Grand Marshall.
"A lot of them are seniors," Ferrel said. "It's nice to celebrate them."
The start of the festival could be damp and cold, with the National Weather Service saying there was a chance of rain or snow with a high in the upper 40s; Saturday and Sunday, however, were expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the low 50s.
For more details on the festival, including a schedule and registration details for the competitions, visit https://www.mesick-mushroomfest.org/index.html.
