Maintaining the health of our natural resources is vitally important; one Missaukee Conservation District (CD) has provided to the community in a variety of ways since it was established May 2, 1949, by the State of Michigan as a local unit of government. Missaukee CD is overseen by the State of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. A requirement of Conservation District State Law is to have an annual meeting. Missaukee CD has made this legal requirement FUN for decades.
This year we will have our meeting at Dick Family Farm, 7710 S. 7 Mile Road, McBain. It will be a great event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; tickets are $10. Included are the corn maze and a hayride to the robotic milking parlor, kids’ crafts; door prizes; a director election; and Missaukee CD updates. Donuts, duck races and coffee will be available to purchase if you so desire; and Countryside Grill’s Wheely Good Food Wagon will be on hand in case you’d like to purchase dinner. It will be a great time for all — rain or shine! Tickets are available at www.missaukeecd.org.
Recycling in Missaukee County
Recycling has been a component of Missaukee CD natural resource health since 1989 when a partnership with Wexford, Osceola, Lake and Manistee counties provided a program through the State of Michigan Clean Michigan Fund. Information and education was provided in the area of resource recovery, recycling and natural resource conservation. Missaukee Area Recyclers (MAR), a volunteer group, took over the program in 1990 and operated it for several years.
Recycling took place at the City Garage on Beeler Road in 1993, followed by recycling both out of the back of a truck and in a semi-trailer on Houghton Street. At some point, recycling moved to Sanborn Road; Waste Management assumed management until 2003 when Missaukee and Wexford counties entered into an agreement to combine the programs. In 2003, it cost the county $16,000+ a year to run the recycling center; the bulk of this cost for hauling away materials.
In 2007, Commissioners were going to cut the recycling program due to budget shortfalls (180 ton collected in 2007). A $5 per visit charge was imposed beginning January 2008 and recycling dropped dramatically (89 ton in 2008). Recycling took place without any buildings; only 40-yard roll offs were available to collect recyclables (commodities). The charge discontinued in May 2008 when the first load of commodities was sold and Missaukee CD began managing the Missaukee County Recycling Center.
In 2008, Missaukee CD received an anonymous donation to construct a building for the Missaukee County Recycling Center. Notification that a USDA grant was received by the Missaukee CD effective Oct. 1, 2009 for operations of the Recycling Center. The building was erected on Missaukee County property with the donated funds and Missaukee County funds and a baler was obtained. Missaukee CD received USDA grants 2010 through 2019 to operate the Missaukee County Recycling Center and conduct household hazardous waste collections. Equipment was purchased and as well as additional storage created. Many grants and donations enabled these improvements to take place. Since 2020 the Missaukee County Recycling Center millage, sale of commodities, and grants enable operations and improvements.
In the years Missaukee CD managed the Missaukee County Recycling Center, 3,847 TONS have been recycled.
Stream monitoring
Creatures living in the rivers and streams are hatching, emerging, and moving through the water. Don’t worry, these “creatures” aren’t anything like the river monsters seen on television—they are small enough to be eaten by trout and other river fish. Curious about what these little creatures look like? Join area stream monitoring volunteers to collect, sort, and identify macroinvertebrates this fall.
Monitoring
Macroinvertebrates such as dragonfly eggs, crustaceans, crayfish, shrimp and mayflies can tell us quite a bit about the health of our rivers and streams. Volunteers across the state and the country collect and identify them with the intent of learning how clean a stream is and what may be the potential problems. Some macroinvertebrates are more sensitive to pollution, including sediment runoff, than others. Three categories are used for stream monitoring: sensitive, somewhat-sensitive, and tolerant. Animals in the “sensitive” category require cleaner water with little to no pollution and are typically found in blue-ribbon trout streams. The number of sensitive, somewhat-sensitive, and tolerant macroinvertebrates are tallied and the stream is then rated as excellent, good, fair, or poor.
Using the Data
There are many reasons why a stream may be rated poor. Macroinvertebrate data gives scientists good information and a little bit of a head start. Water quality monitoring can be very expensive. High-tech equipment, lab tests, and scientists spending weeks taking samples and measurements—all these things add up quickly. Stream monitoring for macroinvertebrates is pretty straight forward, inexpensive, and the results can provide good information allowing scientists to pinpoint just which water bodies need their attention. The data collected from volunteer stream monitoring is public; available to anyone wishing to learn more at micorps.net.
Missaukee Stream Team
Missaukee Conservation District is in the fifth year of volunteer stream monitoring. Through MiCorps (Michigan Clean Water Corps) a grant was applied for and received both in 2016, 2017 and 2021. The first grant was received to assist the creation of a stream monitoring program; the second grant allowed Missaukee Conservation District to monitor eight sites over the course of two years. The first monitoring event was October 2017, the data collected from streams during that time is now available on the MiCorps website. The fall monitoring event is Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Monitoring will continue as spring and fall events. Three monitoring sites are part of the Manistee River Watershed and six sites are part of the Muskegon River Watershed. An additional site is monitored through a partnership with the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center’s AgriScience and Natural Resource class. Equipment, such as nets, waders and microscopes were acquired with grant funds and donations from Baker College, Great Lakes Environmental Center, and Muskegon River Watershed Assembly. Muskegon River Watershed Assembly and the Manistee Conservation District also head volunteer stream monitoring programs.
Fall Stream Monitoring
Join the Missaukee Stream Team on Oct. 8, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No experience is required! Please RSVP by Oct. 5 to Andrea by calling 231-839-7193 or emailing andrea.mayer@macd.org. We’ll meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Equipment and lunch (lunch only if you RSVP) are provided, but you may want to bring waterproof boots.
Sherry Blaszak is the Missaukee Conservation District Manager and Missaukee County Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control Secretary. For more information contact Sherry at 231-839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
