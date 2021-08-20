Missaukee County grew its population from 2010 to 2020, but only modestly, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Missaukee County’s population increased by just under 1.5% (158 people) during the last decade for a total population of 15,052, according to the 2020 census data.
Although Missaukee County saw its overall population increase during the past decade, in places like Lake City and McBain, the population decreased.
Lake City’s population decreased by less than 1% to 829, while McBain’s decreased by 19 people to 637. Richland and Riverside townships also saw their populations decrease by 0.13% and 4.66%, respectively.
Butterfield Township also saw its population decrease by more than 3% during the last decade when the population dipped from 489 to 473. Enterprise and Holland townships say more than 10% drops in population. Enterprise Township dropped from 194 to 174 while Holland Township dropped from 248 to 221 residents. West Branch Township dropped from 466 to 452, which equals a 3% drop from the 2010 Census to 2020.
As for areas of growth, Forest Township (2.33%), Lake Township (0.96%) and Pioneer Township (12.64%) all had their populations increase. Pioneer Township saw the most percentage growth and increased from 451 residents to 508.
Other areas of growth in the county included a nearly 4% increase to 429 residents in Aetna Township, while Bloomfield saw its population rise just over 8% to 574. Caldwell and Clam Union township grew in population by nearly 6% (1,394) and nearly 3% (907), respectively.
Norwich Township also saw just over a 3% increase in its population, increasing from 611 to 631, while Reeder Township increased by more than 6% to 1,199 during the last decade.
Falmouth was a “Census Designated Place” with a population of 183. A Census Designated Place is an area that has people living there but may not fall within the boundaries of an incorporated town or city. No data was available from 2010.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said while the county’s cities — Lake City and McBain — showed decreases in population, the county overall did see increases in its residents. That is something she believes is a positive.
“It is always encouraging to see growth in our county and we hope that the county will continue building relationships to encourage economic development and more growth in the future,” she said.
