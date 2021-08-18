Of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, only one, Osceola County, showed a decrease in population from 2010 to 2020, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In Lake County, census data showed the population grew by nearly 5% to 12,096, which was up 557 people from 2010 (11,539). Missaukee County saw its population increase by just under 1.5% (158 people) in 2020 for a total population of 15,052, according to the census bureau. Finally, Wexford County grew in by nearly 3% (938 people) in the decade between 2010 and 2020 for a total population of 33,673.
Osceola County, however, lost 707 people from its total population and dropped below 23,000 to 22,891.
Osceola County saw 13 townships or villages decrease in population. Evart dropped in population by more than 9% from 1,903 to 1,742 while Evart Township also saw its population decrease nearly 10% from 1,483 to 1,345. The Village of Marion’s population dropped by more than 9.5% to 789, while Marion Township dropped by roughly 7.5% to 1,565.
Osceola Township saw the greatest decrease in population by more than 12.3% to 943.
Not all Osceola County municipalities saw populations decrease.
The Village of LeRoy was up more than 1.5% to 260 while LeRoy Township saw a nearly 3% increase to 1,246. Tustin saw the biggest increase in population during the decade growing to a population of 270, which was almost 17.50% higher than 2010’s census.
Finally, Reed City saw its population grow from 2,425 to 2,490, while Richmond Township’s population grew nearly 7% to 1,657.
Although Missaukee County saw its population increase, places like Lake City and McBain saw population decreases, albeit, small ones.
Lake City’s population decreased by less than 1% to 829, while McBain’s decreased by 19 people to 637. Richland and Riverside townships saw their populations decrease by 0.13% and 4.66% respectively.
As for areas of growth, Forest Township (2.33%), Lake Township (0.96%) and Pioneer Township (12.64%) all had their populations increase. Pioneer Township saw the most growth and increased from 451 residents to 508.
Missaukee County Clerk Jessica Nielsen said while the county’s cities — Lake City and McBain — showed decreases in population, the county overall did see increases in its residents. That is something she believes is a positive.
“It is always encouraging to see growth in our county and we hope that the county will continue building relationships to encourage economic development and more growth in the future,” she said.
Wexford County also had pockets of growth and decline when it came to the census numbers. Cadillac (0.15%), Buckley (11.19%), Mesick (0.76%) all had their populations increase, while Henderson Township (12.27% or 20 residents), Haring Township (12.07%) and Antioch Township (10.43%) also had gains in population.
The census numbers, however, showed South Branch Township (-9.14%) Manton (-2.25%), Clam Lake Township (-5.76%) and Boon Township (-5.39%) all saw their populations decrease.
Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said any growth in the county is good news. It can help in two ways depending on whether a person is buying or building a house or if they are renting.
“Many of those new residents have purchased homes, resulting in an increase in taxable value. Making it easier for government to pay for those services our taxpayers need. For those who come here and choose to rent, many work here and all of these new residents purchase things in our community,” he said. “This revenue directly helps our business owners and also benefits the government by coming back to our area in increased revenue sharing payments, again helping fund necessary services.”
Porterfield also said population increases can bring about issues such as housing shortages and other issues. Regardless, Porterfield said he is hoping the population growth trend continues and local governments can find innovative ways to aid in bringing affordable housing to the community.
At face value, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said it is great to see the census numbers showing the city is stable and still growing. He, however, also said he has questions regarding the numbers, particularly in participation and accuracy. The population increase showed in the recent census numbers showed Cadillac only increased by 16 residents, but projects like the Cadillac Lofts —which housed 40 or so new multi-person apartments — has the potential to bring in at least 40 residents, Peccia said.
“Just the construction of Cadillac Lofts added 40 new units, most of which, don’t just have one person living in them. Plus, you will have construction of Cadillac Lofts part 2 and there has been new single-family construction,” he said. “We are not talking 100s of new houses, but there have been homes constructed where there wasn’t before.”
Despite his questions, Peccia said the census is a laborious process and the results of the 2020 count shows Cadillac continues to hold its own and grow.
Figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau showed some of Michigan’s largest percentage population losses were in the state’s Upper Peninsula, while three of the state’s four most populous counties gained people.
The U.P. for years has struggled through job losses tied to downturns in the manufacturing and mining industries.
Census figures released in April showed that, as a whole, Michigan grew slightly in population to 10,077,331 in 2020, but the increase was not enough to stop the state from losing a U.S. House seat.
Meanwhile, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Kent — in that order — remained the state’s most populous counties over the past decade. As expected, Detroit’s population continued a decades-long slide that began in the 1950s when more than 1.8 million people filled the 139-square-mile city.
The 2020 census pegs the Motor City’s population at 639,111, a decrease of about 6% from 2010 when the census count showed 713,777 residents.
Census figures also show a slight shift in the state’s racial makeup.
Michigan’s Hispanic and Latino population has grown from 2010 to 2020, while the number of white and Black residents has decreased, the Census Bureau says.
Figures from the 2020 census show that the 564,422 Hispanics and Latinos in Michigan make up 5.6% of the state’s residents, up from 4.4% in 2010. That number is over 128,000 more than were counted in the previous census.
Whites — at nearly 74% — make up the vast majority of Michigan residents, but the more than 7.4 million counted in 2020 are 358,146 fewer than those tallied in 2010.
Meanwhile, Michigan’s 1.3 million Black residents make up 13.7% of the 2020 population. That’s 23,783 fewer than in 2010 when the group comprised 14.2% of Michigan residents.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
