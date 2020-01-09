Central Lake man charged with 2 drug-related offenses

CADILLAC – A 32-year-old Central Lake man faced two drug-related offenses after he was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Tommy Lee Aldrich was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 3 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges which carry a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Aldrich faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
