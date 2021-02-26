CADILLAC — Central Michigan District Health Department said on Thursday that the department had completed Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out.
Phase 1A is for "paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long-term care facilities," the health department explained.
Within the Cadillac News coverage area, only Osceola County is in Central Michigan District Health Department's jurisdiction.
The health department is focusing on vaccinating people in Phase 1B, which is divided into two groups. "Group A: Persons 75 years of age or older not covered in Phase 1A. This includes those in a congregate setting that were not reached in Phase 1A," while Group B is "prioritized frontline workers whose work role has frequent or intense exposure, and, due to the nature of the work, are not able to maintain social distance. The specified prioritized categories are: Pre-Kindergarten through high school teachers, support staff and childcare workers who usually have direct contact with children; First responders not covered in Phase 1A (e.g., firefighters, police, conservation officers, inspectors); Corrections workers (e.g., staff in prisons, jails, juvenile justice facilities) and workers in homeless shelters, congregate childcare institutions, and adult and child protective services."
On Thursday, there were 15 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Cadillac News counties.
Wexford County added 10 cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,332. Missaukee and Osceola counties each added two new cases, reaching respective pandemic totals of 630 and 912. Lake County did not add any new cases on Thursday and held steady at 341. There were no new deaths due to COVID-19 in local counties.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 585,352, an increase of 1,388 since Wednesday. Deaths climbed by 48 to reach 15,453; however, 30 of those deaths were identified during a review of vital records.
