MOORESTOWN — A hundred years ago, the Lansing Motorcycle Club started a three-day motorcycle race called the Jack Pine Enduro.
All these years later and the race is still going strong with over 300 people coming out to Moorestown in Missaukee County every year to participate in it.
Lansing Motorcycle Club member Don Melius said the Jack Pine, also known as the Cowbell Classic, race was first held by the club in 1923. Melius said the race started in downtown Lansing and headed north.
When the race was first established, he said it lasted for three days and went for around 500 miles.
The race’s starting location was moved to the Reedsburg Dam near Merritt in 1966 before the location was moved again to a street around the corner from the dam in 1970.
In 1971, the race was moved to Moorestown where it continues to be held sometime in August every year.
“It was moved mostly because of private land,” Melius said. “We couldn’t cross private land, and it was all public land up here. We use all public land for the race.”
Over time, he said the race went from a three-day event to a one-day event. The distance for the race also dropped from 500 miles to 100 miles and now takes between five and six hours to complete.
Since the 1970s, Melius said the race has started at the Lansing Motorcycle Club’s Lake City location or in Moorestown itself. The route for the race changes every year and takes riders through different wooded areas.
When it comes to the Jack Pine, it’s not always about who is the fastest.
Melius said when the race was first established, riders were placed into rows with around four to five other people in each one and took off at the same time.
While on the route, he said riders have to maintain a certain pace and arrive on time at each checkpoint. If you arrive too early or too late, you are penalized. The time you have to arrive at a certain checkpoint depends on the distance.
“Let’s say if you leave at minute 10, you’re expected to be at such a mileage at a certain amount of time with a certain amount of speed,” he said.
Lately, the Jack Pine has been running what is called a reset-style Enduro. Melius said riders are put into a test section and be timed through the section, which goes for around three to four miles.
Melius said there are around five or more sections and the person with the fastest time through the multiple sections is the winner.
The Jack Pine is also broken up into different classes based on experience level and age. These classes include AA, A, B, C, senior classes and powderpuff classes for female riders.
The winner from each class receives a cowbell with their name on it, which they get to keep for a year. Every rider who participates in the race gets a mini cowbell, which ties back to the race’s other name, the Cowbell Classic.
Melius said the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has set up the Jack Pine as part of its national racing series in the past. He said the AMA rotates between different clubs and gives different races national status every few years.
Winning the race when it has national status goes toward qualifying in the AMA’s national championship race, Melius said.
The race’s popularity can be seen in its early years, with as many as 600 riders from the U.S. and Canada coming out to enjoy. At this year’s 97th annual Jack Pine race, Melius said they had over 300 riders.
Since it was established, he said they’ve only missed three races — once during World War II, in 1967 during the Vietnam War and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One rider from Lake City who has participated in the Jack Pine race and seen it grow is Rock Fox.
Fox said he started riding in the mid-1970s and saw a promotion for the race. He and a couple of guys decided to try it out and head to Moorestown in 1979.
“We didn’t do too good the first time we came out, but we learned it,” he said. “The more we thought about what we did and how the rules read and what the object of the race was, the next time we were prepared for it.”
One of the challenges Fox said riders like himself face with the Jack Pine is the distance. He said many don’t finish and those who do are physically and mentally worn out.
To prepare for the race, Fox said it’s all about training every day by bicycling, weight lifting and jogging. A day or two before the race, Fox said he drink lots of water to stay hydrated and eat a good amount of food.
For the mental aspect of the race, he said it’s all about thinking about your plan of attack and getting yourself psyched up to go out and compete.
“Once you got that first Enduro ride in your blood, it stays there,” Fox said. “It’s just about being out on little single trails and two tracks all day long with a bunch of people that have the same thing in common and the same interest.”
“It’s just a big ball of fun and to this day, I still really enjoy it.”
While he has placed as high as third place in the Jack Pine race, Fox said he enjoys riding through the wilderness and meeting new people. Since the race route changes every year, he said the riders get to see and experience new things while out of the trails.
“It’s not about winning,” he said. “Sure winning is nice to do, but it’s just about finishing. Anybody can enter a race, but the guys who finish the race are the real winners.”
Along with the Jack Pine Enduro, the Pine Cone Enduro also takes place in Moorestown. Melius said this race was established in the late 1970s and runs the day before the Jack Pine.
He said the Pine Cone is set up in a similar way to the Jack Pine, but only goes 40 miles. Another difference is children ages four and up are allowed to ride in the race, albeit in separate classes from the adults.
Those interested in participating in either race next year can visit the Lansing Motorcycle Club’s website at http://www.lansingmotorcycleclub.org/ or their Facebook page. While next year’s races haven’t been scheduled yet, Melius said they will both likely take place sometime in mid-August of 2024.
