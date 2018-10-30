CADILLAC — The annual St. Ann School Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, in the Parish Hall.

All veterans are invited to attend the assembly held in their honor. Those attending veterans are asked to RSVP by calling (231) 775-1301 so that the school may prepare a special gift for you.

Each year the school displays Veteran Tribute boards. Any veteran may be added to the board along with his/her branch of service. St. Ann School has several hundred veterans listed on their V honor boards. Once listed, the name remains. However, if you know a veteran that should be added, please call the school with their name and branch of service by Friday, Nov. 2, using the number listed above.

