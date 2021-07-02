TUSTIN — Osceola County's most well-known conference center and retreat facility may soon come under new ownership.
Last May, it was announced that the Kettunen Center near Tustin would be closed and put up for sale after 59 years in operation.
"We've been looking at alternatives for the use of the facility over the past, almost two years," said Sara Stuby, then-president of the Michigan 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees. "And unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated our decision-making process."
Financial considerations stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to changes in how people were using the center (less for 4-H activities, which is the facility's original purpose), were factors in the board's decision to list the property for sale.
"If we were going to continue to serve as a premier youth development training facility, we were going to need to make extensive improvements," Stuby said. "This was an extremely difficult decision. Very emotional."
Earlier this year, the 137.47-acre property was listed for sale on Re/Max-Michigan for $2 million.
It didn't take long for a prospective buyer to step forward: Stuby recently informed the Cadillac News that they've entered into a lease agreement with an entity called Camp Gan Israel that may end up purchasing the center at the end of the summer.
"We had several offers of interest," said Stuby. "(Camp Gan Israel) were similar in mission to 4-H: youth development, serving youth and volunteering ... we wanted to ensure we left the community on a positive note and we felt they fit very nicely. We feel very positive about this arrangement."
Camp Gan Israel opened for the summer a few weeks ago, when hundreds of Hasidic Jews of the Chabad movement arrived for eight weeks of fun, adventure, learning and rejuvenation.
Chabad is one of largest Hasidic groups and Jewish religious organizations in the world, known for its prolific outreach activities. The movement centers around the teachings of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known to many as the Lubavitcher Rebbe or simply the Rebbe.
Mendel Zaklikovsky, who is one of the teachers in the camp's program for older kids, summed up the teachers of the Chabad movement in a nutshell: "It strives for a world of goodness and kindness for Jew and Gentile alike," Zaklikovsky said. "A dwelling place where God feels comfortable."
Levi Shemtov, one of the camp's head counselors, said about 250 youth will attend camp this summer, in addition to about 70 staff members. Most of the staff members are rabbis in training and come from around the world, including Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Ukraine, France, Venezuela and China, where they serve as emissaries of the Chabad movement. Many of the youngsters who attend the camp are children of the staff. Many of the camp attendees eventually will become staff members and emissaries of Chabad.
A description of Camp Gan Israel on Chabad.org probably says best what it's all about: "A camp should provide more than fun and games. A camp should be a place where children learn the importance of caring, sharing, tolerance, patience and working with others. A camp should bring out the best in each child's character and personality. A Jewish camp should be a place where children can experience first-hand the richness, excitement and warmth of Judaism."
Positivity and good vibes permeate every aspect of Camp Gan Israel, where prayer, religious study, sports, outdoor survival activities, games, acting, arts, singing and dancing combine to form a very unique and uplifting experience.
Avi Katz, one of the camp "launchers," whose job is to keep spirits high among campers at all times, said the credo they use around camp is to wake up every day and do at least one thing to make the world a better place; even the smallest act can go a long way, especially when it turns into a domino effect of good acts, Katz said.
While they haven't yet made a decision about purchasing the Kettunen Center, judging from the rave reviews expressed by a number of staff members this week, chances are very good they will.
Head counselor Levi Katz said the Kettunen Center is much larger than their previous camp location in Kalkaska County. For the first time, he said they didn't have to turn away any campers due to space constraints.
Rabbi Levi Raichik concurred the center was "a dream come true."
"The grounds are amazing," Raichik said. "They left it in beautiful condition."
Shemtov added that the reception from the community has been incredible, with a number of people stopping by to say hello and welcome them to the area.
"The neighbors have been very nice," Shemtov said. "We appreciate the welcome and are proud to be part of the community."
For information on the camp, call (231) 829-3421 or visit cgidetroit.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.