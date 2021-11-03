LAKE CITY — Voters in Lake City chose challenger Craig Ardis over incumbent Lake City Mayor Brad Seger.
Unofficial results showed Ardis received 121 votes to Seger’s 108.
Having worked on numerous boards and projects, Ardis said he believes those contributions to the community were the difference in Tuesday’s election. With the addition of a new member to the council, he said he is excited to get to work.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Ardis said. “I’m ready to go to work. I look forward to working with the council.”
Ardis also took time to thank Seger, and he wants to turn to him for guidance and support.
As for the voters, Ardis thanked them and said he would hard for all of them, regardless of who they voted for.
After serving as mayor for the past ten years on the council and as mayor, Seger said he was happy for Ardis and texted him to congratulate his opponent on the victory.
“I’m very happy for Craig and he will to do a great job,” Seger said.
